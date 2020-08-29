All the action as the New Zealand Warriors take on the Newcastle Knights in the NRL.

‌

Since Blake Green left the New Zealand Warriors to join the Newcastle Knights earlier this month, there has been plenty of anticipation for the two teams' round 16 clash.

Among those looking forward to it was Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga, who made sure Green knew what he would be in for.

"I was looking forward to this one," Tevaga said. "I was giving it to him since he left and told him 'I'm going to late shot you when you put in a kick'. I didn't care if I got the penalty, I was just keen to give him a whack."

Advertisement

However, when the two teams run out onto in Tamworth on Saturday afternoon, Green won't be among them.

The veteran halfback suffered an ACL injury in his right knee in the Knights' win over the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend and will miss the rest of the season.

"I'm really feeling for him, man. I'm gutted," Tevaga said.

While at the time of Green's injury there were suggestions it could be the end of his NRL career, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs announced days later that the 33-year-old would be joining them in 2021 - in a deal that was finalised prior to the injury.

But while the Warriors won't be able to dig into one old teammate, another finds himself in the firing line instead.

Mason Lino, who came up through the Warriors' under-20s system and went on to play 17 first grade games for the club, will suit up for the Knights in Green's place in his first appearance in 2020.

"Good old Mason," Tevaga said. "I haven't seen that fella for a while so I'll be looking to get at him. He hasn't played footy for a while so I expect his ass to be hanging out.

"I've been sending him a few messages, I said: 'I can't wait to see you, little man'."

Advertisement

With just five matches to go, the Warriors remain a mathematical chance of finishing inside the top eight, however their inferior points differential makes the need to win all the more important.

The Knights, currently seventh on the ladder, hold a seven-point buffer on teams outside of the top eight, however their recent performances have been inconsistent and they have only managed to score 20 points twice in their past eight games. The Warriors, who sit 12th on the ladder, have reached that mark four times in the same stretch.

With a strong, mobile forward pack and the likes of superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga in their backline, the Knights are a dangerous side, and Tevaga knows the Warriors have little room for error.

"The reality is if we want to be in contention for the finals we pretty much have to win every game from here," he said.

"I thought when we were going through everything, especially in the thick of stuff and then the boys going home, I thought 'just get through the year'.

"But we've been playing some really good footy as of late and we are in the picture. The boys are keen to give it a crack...I feel like we've just put all the bulls*** to the side and we're just getting on with it."

Advertisement

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Adam Pompey, 3. Hayze Perham, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. George Jennings, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Karl Lawton, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Daniel Alvaro, Jack Murchie.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Starford To'a, 3. Earl Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Kurt Mann, 10. Jacob Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Aiden Guerra, 13. Mitchell Barnett

Interchange: Herman Ese'ese, Josh King, Pasami Saulo, Chris Randall.