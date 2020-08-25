Court officials in Greece say Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months.

Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

"Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing," he said in a statement.

"I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

Maguire's defence claimed two 'Albanian' men approached his sister Daisy and injected her with something. Shortly after she fainted.

The court heard that the assault took place between plainclothes police officers and Maguire and two friends when they went to the police station to report the incident.

Manchester United also released a statement in support of Maguire's innocence.

"Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today. Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

"It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

"On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date."

- AP