Kiwi NBA player Steven Adams had a few choice words for an old teammate and one of the game's biggest stars, during the Oklahoma City Thunder's playoff win over the Houston Rockets.

The fifth-seeded Thunder squared up the series 2-2 with the fourth-seeded Rockets, with Adams posting 12 points and eight rebounds in their 117-114 win.

The series marks an extra special matchup, with both teams having completed a trade prior to the season's tip-off which saw former MVP Russell Westbrook dealt to the Rockets.

Westbrook spent 11 years with the Thunder, the final six alongside Adams, with the pair helping guide the franchise to five playoff appearances in six years.

Advertisement

However, early in game four of the first round series in Orlando, Adams appeared to have a problem with Westbrook - who didn't play due to a quad injury - hanging around the sidelines.

Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams exchanging some words during a timeout 👀



🎥: @TheHoopCentral pic.twitter.com/iskHb4sli6 — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) August 24, 2020

Russ going back and forth with Thunder players during timeout. Unclear what was said. pic.twitter.com/bZs91KhQne — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 24, 2020

Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook chirping at each other during the timeout. Not sure what it was about. Looked like Adams told Westbrook he was a little too close to the Thunder bench while lodging complaints with the officials. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) August 24, 2020

The altercation slightly contradicts the strong friendship the two have. Adams appeared on a podcast with ESPN's Zach Lowe late last year, saying Westbrook alerted him of his trade to the Rockets beforehand, and 'their friendship stretches further than business'.

Russ and Adams jawin'? Westbrook respects Adams a bunch. That was odd ... #Thunder — Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) August 24, 2020

Oklahoma City came from as many as 15 points down, and traded blows with Houston down the stretch, before ultimately winning by three points, extending the series to at least six games.

Westbrook is a possibility of returning for the remainder of the series, which will likely bring any spice from the sidelines onto the court.

Game five of the NBA playoff matchup is on Thursday.