Richie Mo'unga and wife Sophie have announced the arrival of their first child.

The All Blacks and Crusaders first-five posted a photo on Instagram of his new-born daughter Billie Marie Mo'unga clutching his finger.

Billie was born on August 16.

"I can't put into words the joy you bring to me and your mother. The best day of our lives. Love you BillieMo," Mo'unga wrote.

Mo'unga and Sophie (née Vieceli) got married last December in Christchurch at St Andrew's College, where Mo'unga went to school.

The baby news was greeted with congratulations from fans and fellow All Blacks teammates, including TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown.