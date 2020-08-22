The Instagram model who claims to have committed a sex act with seven players from the same NBA team as revealed her parents have disowned her following the wild fallout to her sordid claims.

The young woman this week raised eyebrows across America as she divulged a series of sex secrets during an appearance on a podcast.

The young woman, who goes by the name Aliza, told the No Jumper Podcast she performed oral sex on seven players from the Phoenix Suns. A claim that has not been confirmed by anyone associated with the team.

She told the podcast the incident occurred when she was partying in Las Vegas two years ago after seeing the players hanging out at Drai's Nightclub.

She says she was having sex with somebody else before seven Suns players came into the room and she proceeded to perform oral sex on all of them.

"On my birthday, my birthday is Memorial Day weekend and I seen them all at Drai's like this one team," she said.

When asked if she had performed the act on the whole team, she replied: "Seven".

She went on to claim the players she had a fling with played for the Suns and alleged star shooter Devin Booker — recently linked to be dating Kylie Jenner — was among the seven players.

Despite the dramatic details of the tryst, Aliza said on the podcast she still looks back at the experience as a positive one.

It has certainly had a silver lining for the woman, whose Instagram account under the name "ayyyejae" has exploded since her story was told earlier this week.

She said her Instagram following has exploded from 3000 fans to more than 60,000 in the space of a few days.

She claims to have made more than $65,000 in a day through the rising interest in her OnlyFans account ($USD46,945) where she has started a new career as a porn star.

However, her viral story has also reportedly seen her lose her job as a professional accountant.

She told the podcast she was fired by her own father, who managed the accountancy firm, and has been disowned by her Mormon family.

She was still living at home at the time, but has announced she will be moving out in coming days, supported by her massive windfall from the adult entertainment site.