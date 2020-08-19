LeBron James made a statement even before his Los Angeles Lakers took the court against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs.

The basketball legend, who has previously criticised US President Donald Trump and been vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, turned up wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat.

The fashion accessory is a favourite of Trump supporters, so James was an unusual candidate to wear it, but he made some important alterations to get his point across.

The 35-year-old crossed out "great again" and added some words of his own so the hat read: "Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

James' Lakers teammates also wore the same hat.

Taylor, an African-American medical worker, was shot dead by police in March after they used a battering ram to enter the 26-year-old's apartment and execute a search warrant while Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were in bed.

Five months later, social justice campaigners and Taylor's family are still calling for the police officers responsible to face justice.

James took the court this afternoon for the Lakers, where they faced the Trail Blazers in the opening game of their first round playoff series. It is the first time in seven years the Lakers feature in the NBA postseason, and they started in less than auspicious fashion, losing 100-93 despite James' triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.