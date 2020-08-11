A conference call with tour officials late last week has convinced Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus to play in next month's US Open Grand Slam tournament in New York.

Out of action since the beginning of March due to the ATP tour being postponed because to Covid-19, the 33-year-old has been staying with his in-laws in Auckland.

Venus and his Australian doubles partner John Peers were considering skipping the US swing which also includes the Cincinnati Masters being played at the USTA National Tennis Centre the week before the US Open.

They had looked at heading to Europe to play the Madrid Masters and Rome Masters ahead of next month's French Open, avoiding the coronavirus plagued US.

But once the Madrid tournament was cancelled last week due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and fears of a second wave of the virus in the Spanish capital, Venus and Peers had a re-think.

"There was a call early Friday talking about the guidelines and it seems they are doing as much as possible. They went over the protocols about getting tested as soon as we arrive and then socially distance and stick to ourselves. It's going to be a change to how things used to be, but we are just going to have to adapt but I am excited to get back on the court and competing," Venus said.

Another factor in Venus's decision to play in New York is the progress the organisers have made with European authorities over getting exemptions from quarantine when they head there after the US event.

"So far they have assurances from Austria and France that we are good to go there and they are working with Italy right now. I am sure they are working hard and hopefully that plays out fine," Venus said.

The players in New York will be restricted to a bubble which includes their player hotel and the tennis courts and there will be no social trips into Manhattan.

"For the three or four weeks we are there we will be eating at the hotel and the tennis courts and they are the only places we can go," Venus said.

There are strict rules in place and players or coaches or guests who leave the bubble will have their credential revoked while the coach and player won't be allowed to play the 2021 US Open.

A number of leading players such as men's singles defending champion Rafael Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty are skipping the US Open due to coronavirus fears but Venus says most of the leading doubles exponents have entered.

There will of course be no fans on site and the player locker rooms will be limited to 30 players at a time. Players who test positive will be withdrawn automatically and isolated for 10 days.

Venus is confident players will adhere to the strict protocols the tournaments have in place, despite a number of leading players like Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov catching Covid-19 while ignoring social distancing and partying during Djokovic's ill-fated Adria Tour last month.

"Guys being out of tournaments for so long and not having income, people realise how vulnerable it is and if we mess it up that potentially things could get cancelled. So I think everyone will do their part," Venus said.

The Kiwi is bracing himself for up to four months away from his wife Sally and daughter Lila who would normally be travelling with him.

"We have got used to spending so much time each day together and ideally it would be great for them to travel but it's just not possible and it will be tough, but it's just one of those things and we will just talk as much as possible and hopefully time goes by quickly," Venus said.