Those competing at this year's US tennis Open in New York are being asked to sign a contract that rids the tournament of responsibility regarding players' health and safety.

The tournament – typically the final of the four Grand Slams – is set to take place from August 31 to September 13, and will be the first major tennis tournament since the Australian Open in February.

A waiver – which must be signed by every player in order to compete at Flushing Meadows – has been leaked and contains startling information in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New York remains a virus hot spot, with new daily cases still ranging around 700.

The waiver includes a clause placing the burden of safety firmly on the players' shoulders, absolving the Grand Slam of any potential liability.

"I voluntarily assume full responsibility for any risks of loss or personal injury, including serious illness, injury or death, that may be sustained by me or by others who come into contact with me, as a result of my presence in the facilities, whether caused by the negligence of the NTC [National Tennis Center] or otherwise," it reads.

"I am fully aware of the risks involved with entering USTA National Tennis Center Incorporated premises and facilities located at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Flushing, New York."

Dutch doubles player Wesley Koolhof tweeted the waiver in full, voicing his concern.

"Maybe I should start reading more waivers from now on," Koolhof said.

"To sign a waiver like this for this years edition I expected yes.. but why does it need to be 'forever'.. This seems like using Covid as an excuse to get out of any kind of (potential) future trouble."

Despite the likelihood the US Open as well as other tournaments will look far more normal by next year, the waiver reads "I understand this is a release of liability and agree that it is valid forever".

The waiver outlines if the virus is contracted by a player, organisations including United States Tennis Association and the ATP and WTA Tours cannot be held accountable or sued.

It further drills in the seriousness of the pandemic, and what each player could face should they fail to follow recommended procedures.

"I further understand that compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols will not eliminate these risks, even with social distancing and other safety measures in place at the Facilities.

"Notwithstanding the foregoing, I elect to voluntarily participate in entering the Facilities with full knowledge that doing so may be hazardous to my health and those with whom I may come into contact."

Some players have not taken issue with the clauses, including Britain's Johanna Konta.

"I think with any liability form, or anything that gets to that kind of realm, it's always going to be very dark and very sombre," Konta told The Guardian.

"That's just the content of the material I think. In terms of the practical side of it, whenever we go to a tournament, even before this situation we were already in charge of our own body.

"Every decision we make when we play, how much we play, is going to have a direct effect on when our body holds up. So in terms of this virus and the decisions that players make regarding this, I think it falls under the same umbrella."

The pandemic, as it has done in all sports around the world, implicated the tennis calendar with Wimbledon and India Wells cancelled, and the French Open postponed.

As well as sports, it has made its way around some of the world's top tennis stars. In June a handful of players including Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov contacted the virus after socialising and ignoring social distancing guidelines.

The intensity of the waiver could see more players opt out of the US Open. So far the likes of four-time champion Rafael Nadal and Australia Nick Kyrgios in the men's, and women's world number one Ash Barty and fellow top 10 players Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens will not compete.

Roger Federer, Fabio Fognini, Stan Wawrinka and Elina Svitolina will also not feature.