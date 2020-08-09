An NRL player accused of aggravated sexual assault would be an "outstanding signing" for the Warriors, if he is acquitted of the charges, says incoming coach Nathan Brown.

Dragons forward Jack de Belin is due to face trial over sexual assault charges this year and is no certainty to return to the game, but it hasn't stopped a number of NRL clubs expressing interest.

"The club have obviously been talking to Jack de Belin, that's well known," Brown said.

"He'd be an outstanding signing for the club, what Jack would bring to the club.

"As I said, the club were talking to Jack before I come to the table, a type that would be an outstanding acquisition."

De Belin's value has reportedly soared almost $200,000 despite not having played a game in close to two years.

The back-rower will field offers much larger than his current $595,000-a-year deal with the Dragons, which he's still being paid in full despite being sidelined under the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy.

Reports emerged in June saying the Warriors were willing to offer de Belin a contract if he is acquitted of charges later this year.

Nathan Brown talks to the media in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Wollongong District Court has pencilled in three weeks in November for de Belin and his co-accused, Callan Sinclair, to stand trial, according to reports.

Brown, who was officially unveiled as Warriors coach yesterday, said the club was still working through signings for 2021 but had identified one or two areas of need including the front row.

"To go from fourth-last to 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, it's one or two good recruitment decisions, it's a couple of young blokes developing well," Brown said.

"To get the major prize, that's a lot of hard work, for us it's about improving the roster and improving the players in the squad."

"We've got a great recruitment officer in Pete O'Sullivan, we've got a big junior talent base over there in New Zealand."

Brown said the Warriors were in a better position to take advantage of the large junior base in New Zealand.

"With what's been put in place, the club can get a better shot at it, it's a very competitive market the junior recruitment, while there's a lot of talent in New Zealand, there are a lot of clubs in Australian and England who are chasing them as well," Brown said.

Nathan Brown at a Warriors training session. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"Trying to secure that young talent is a real key for the club going forward, any time the club has had success they've had it on the back of a crop of people like your Stacey Joneses, Ali Lauiti'itis and then you move forward to Ivan's time, your Ben Matulinos and these blokes."

"These crops of kids that come through at a time help any club have success."

"As far as the rest of the roster goes, we're still working through it, managing a roster, it's a daily, regular sort of thing."

"It's one of those things over the next few weeks, I'm sure we'll get our head around a few things."

"There are a few ideas there, nothing that I could publicly talk about at the minute."

"For me, I'll be in contact with Pete O'Sullivan, 'cause Pete is the recruiter and he'll be running that side of it," Brown said.

"The staff that are in charge there are doing a great job, they need to do what they think is right, I'm not in there I don't have a feel for what's going on.

"The club letting Blake Green go for example is a great decision, it's outstanding for the club to get young Chanel playing halfback, the position he has been earmarked for, longer-term."

"Him getting some experience playing with Kodi [Nikorima] is a great thing for the club, watching things like that can only benefit myself coming in."