The New Zealand Warriors have almost shot themselves in the foot with sin bins dragging the Manly Sea Eagles back into their match at Lottoland, but the visitors held on for a 26-22 win.

The Warriors were on fire but 20 minutes of play with 12 men on 13 almost cost the side dearly as the Sea Eagles scored 16 points during the two periods of man advantage.

An early burst gave the Warriors a 16-0 lead after 17 minutes but the sin bin of Karl Lawton, who tackled the Sea Eagles' Jake Trbojevic without the ball, gave the Sea Eagles the opening.

Two tries before halftime made it seem like the Sea Eagles would overwhelm the Warriors but at full-strength, the Warriors were the stronger of the teams, taking a 20-10 lead to the break.

Advertisement

An early second half scored opened up a 26-10 lead until an ugly tackle rekindled a debate about what the send off should be used for.

Panthers forward Jack Hetherington, who is on loan to the Warriors, hit the Sea Eagles' Martin Taupau with a high shot across his chin in the 51st minute.

Taupau was knocked out before having to be helped off the field by medics.

After watching the replay, Fox League commentator Steve Roach said it looked pretty ugly.

"If that isn't a send off, what do you have to do?" Roach said. "He's lucky it's only 10 minutes. I'm a big fan of this kid but you've got to call it as you see it, he's lucky to still be on."

Amid a chorus of boos from the Manly faithful, Hetherington was sent for 10 minutes in the bin.

Hetherington has had plenty of judiciary issues with this set to be his sixth charge in his 22-game first grade career.

I've got nothing against Jack Hetherington.



But if that's not a send-off, we might as well take the send-off out of the rulebook.



Short of taking a weapon onto the field, what could be worse?#NRLManlyWarriors — Scott Phillips (@TMFScottP) August 7, 2020

Joked yesterday to a Penrith official there was every chance Jack Hetherington would be suspended next week and wouldn't have to worry about sitting out the game.



Should have been sent off. #NRLManlyWarriors — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) August 7, 2020

Massive effort. 12 men for 20 mins. Better win than the score says. https://t.co/DbzcD00fNs — Jason Tan (@JSLTan) August 7, 2020

It comes just a day after former Panthers general manager of football Phil Gould was asked about Hetherington on Twitter, who was coming up through the grades when he was at the club, debuting in 2018.

Advertisement

Currently on loan to the Warriors for this season, Gould said there were upsides and downsides to his game.

"Jack is physically elite. Tests are off the charts. Needs to work on the 5 inches between his ears. But he will get there. Had no luck with injury up until now," he wrote.

After an entertaining battle with the Sydney Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargraves a fortnight ago, Hetherington made himself seem like an enforcer of the future, but the latest indiscretion was a reminder that the 24-year-old still has a ways to go.

The opening saw another try for the Sea Eagles with Haumole Olakau'atu hitting a gap to make it 26-16, before Jorge Taufua scored to make it a tense final 14 minutes as a four-point ball game.

While the Sea Eagles pushed hard, they didn't do enough with the Warriors Kodi Nikorima even closing out the game by running to his own in-goal to waste the final 10 seconds of the game.