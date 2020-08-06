A woman has been charged over an alleged revenge porn scandal involving NRL star Kotoni Staggs.

A sex tape featuring the Brisbane Broncos centre was leaked earlier this week, triggering a complaint with Queensland Police that it was released without Staggs' consent.

Queensland Police confirmed to news.com.au a woman was charged with distributing a prohibited visual recording and issued with a notice to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court next month.

The Courier Mail reports the woman is 18-year-old McKenzie Robinson, who connected with Staggs after messaging him on Instagram.

Advertisement

McKenzie Robinson has been charged with distributing videos of Broncos star Kotoni Staggs. Photo / Instagram

Staggs was interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit this week and will be free to play against the Rabbitohs tonight.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said on Wednesday his strike centre had done nothing wrong but was facing a "really challenging" situation.

"My understanding is there is nothing Kotoni has done wrong. I don't want to prejudice anything further there, I will leave it to the NRL to handle," Seibold said.

Kotoni Staggs is being supported by the Broncos. Photo / Getty

"Kotoni has had an interview with the Integrity Unit this morning. As a club and as his coach, I have no further comment to make, he has done that this morning and we will leave it to the integrity unit to handle going forward.

"It's really challenging for Kotoni.

"I don't want to draw too much attention to the case because I don't think it's the right thing to do, but Kotoni's welfare is at the forefront of what we are trying to do.

"He will play, he is excited about playing on Friday night and we will put some support around him there."

In a statement on Tuesday, Staggs' club said: "The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media.

Advertisement

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

"The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."