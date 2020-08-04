Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Britney Spears and now add cricket legend Shane Warne to the list of celebrities to launch their own fragrance.

Not exactly the same kind of celebrity and unclear who the target market is - but the Aussie spin bowler has launched a new aftershave called SW 23.

"I've had some good feedback from women, they seem to like this," Warne told the Daily Telegraph.

"People will notice you wearing it and they will comment on how wonderful you smell."

A 100ml bottle of the fragrance costs $49.99 at the Chemist Warehouse in Australia.

"The woody and boldly intense fragrance exudes sophistication, sensuality and warmth with sumptuous ingredients that envelop the senses," a description reads.



"Opening with notes of fresh bergamot, mandarin leaf, cardamom and crisp apple, the scent transcends, develops and intensifies with mid notes of juniper berry, lavandin, clary sage and wild mint before finishing with bold base notes of Indonesian patchouli, birch wood, oak moss and leather accord.



"The refined yet bold bottle showcases the style of Shane himself, featuring a sleek black."

Fans on social media had suggested their own possible scents for the range, mocking the fragrance on Twitter.

“With subtle hints of linseed oil,willow,leather and a sweaty old unwashed cricketers box. Embrace the scent of Warne. It’ll give you the runs” — Pete Wells (@BigDipper62) August 4, 2020

Flat beer with cigarette butts in it and a sausage sanga — 💧inthecheapseats🦠😾 (@inthecheapseat1) August 4, 2020