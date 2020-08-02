If a historic cross-code clash between the All Blacks and the Kangaroos takes place, fans could have to pay up to $50 to watch live coverage, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that's the price tag promoters are looking at as doubt continues to arise over whether the concept will go ahead.

Spark Sport set pricing for an All Blacks test at $24.99 for the 2019 Rugby World Cup while early-bird pricing for the entire Rugby World Cup coverage was $59.99, which increased up to $89.99 on the eve of the tournament.

The Telegraph reports promoter Dean Lonergan would need television sales to reach AU$6 million, which is why the game would be under a pay-per-view model.

Advertisement

All Blacks prepare to perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

The Australian Rugby League Commission is set to consider the concept in the coming weeks and the game has the backing of NRL coaches Trent Robinson and Wayne Bennett, but recent reports have suggested NRL club bosses told NRL interim CEO Andrew Abdo during a teleconference to "scuttle any plans" as there is "no appetite" for the match.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week the match would likely take place in December at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, on the proviso Queensland remains Covid-free. Although doubts over a full attendance could see the match moved to 2021.

Last month NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed the All Blacks were in talks to play in the potentially lucrative cross-code clash later this year.

"The concept of the All Blacks playing the Kangaroos later in the year, we must be very clear that our priority is we want the All Blacks to play international rugby for the remainder of the year and we've talked about the uncertainty associated with that," Mark Robinson said last month.

"But absolutely we've had the option put to us of this hybrid game with the Kangaroos. It's one of many different scenarios in a unique year like this that we're considering, looking to be innovative and having a focus on trying to consider revenue-generating ideas at this time given then financial climate we're in."

The initial report month suggested the forecasted turnover for the All Blacks-Kangaroos clash could be over $15 million, a crucial source of profit during the uncertain economic times due to the pandemic.

But NZ Rugby has insisted that its rugby calendar will take priority before any plans for a hybrid clash against the Kangaroos.

New Zealand Rugby are yet to firm up their test schedule for 2020 which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have already had to postpone home tests against Wales and Scotland and as well as the Northern Tour at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Plans for New Zealand to host the Rugby Championship later in the year were given the green light by World Rugby while there has also been tentative schedules set for an extended Bledisloe Cup series. However everything still remains up in the air due to the ramifications of the pandemic and its impact in South Africa, Argentina and parts of Australia.