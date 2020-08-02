Follow all the Super Rugby Aotearoa action between the Highlanders and Blues - including all of the build-up to the match from Sky Sport.

You can also rate every Highlanders and Blues player with our Super Rugby Ratings tool.

‌

The Blues have made just one change to their squad from last weekend, with Karl Tu'inukuafe starting at loosehead prop and Alex Hodgman moving to the bench.

For the Highlanders, Josh Ioane gets his first opportunity in the No 10 jersey this season after being utilised in various other roles in the backline.

Advertisement

With Ioane's move to first five-eighth, Mitch Hunt shifts to fullback while Michael Collins gets the nod to partner Patelesio Tomkinson in the midfield.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jeff Thwaites, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan de Groot, Siate Tokolahi, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jesse Parete, Folau Fakatava, Bryn Gatland, Jona Nareki

Blues: Matt Duffie, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Dalton Papalii, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu'inukuafe

Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Alex Hodgman, Sione Mafileo, Josh Goodhue, Tony Lamborn, Sam Nock, Otere Black, Harry Plummer