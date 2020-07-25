Steven Adams unveiled the Māori phrase 'Kia Kaha' as his social message for the remainder of his Oklahoma City Thunder season, and it appeared to catch out the NBA's communications department.
With the NBA to resume on July 31, players have been given dispensation to display personal messages ahead of the re-started season.
Adams played with "Kia Kaha" embroidered on his OKC jersey, translating to stay strong in Te Reo Māori.
But the official NBA website described Adams' choice as "Miori for Stay Strong, AKA Power to the People".
Adams starred in Oklahoma City Thunder's first practice scrimmage against Boston Celtics, scoring 17 points and claiming seven rebounds in 15 minutes, as his team prevailed 98-84 win at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
While the result won't count towards the NBA standings, the Thunder gain a massive confidence boost ahead of their first competitive match on August 2 against Utah Jazz.
Adams' teammates also had their own messages, ranging from "Black Lives Matter" by Terrance Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Schroder.
"Peace" was worn by Mike Muscala and Abdel Nader. "Equality" by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Nerlens Noel.
Here is what the Thunder players have chosen:
Steven Adams: Kia Kaha (Maori for "Stay Strong")
Hamidou Diallo: Black Lives Matter
Luguentz Dort: Respekte Nou (Haitian Creole for "Respect Us")
Terrance Ferguson: Black Lives Matter
Danilo Gallinari: Giustizia (Italian for "Justice")
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Equality
Devon Hall: Love Us
Kevin Hervey: Shalom (Hebrew for "Peace")
Mike Muscala: Peace
Abdel Nader: Peace
Nerlens Noel: Equality
Chris Paul: Equality
Andre Roberson: I Am A Man
Dennis Schroder: Black Lives Matter