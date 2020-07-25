Steven Adams unveiled the Māori phrase 'Kia Kaha' as his social message for the remainder of his Oklahoma City Thunder season, and it appeared to catch out the NBA's communications department.

With the NBA to resume on July 31, players have been given dispensation to display personal messages ahead of the re-started season.

Adams played with "Kia Kaha" embroidered on his OKC jersey, translating to stay strong in Te Reo Māori.

But the official NBA website described Adams' choice as "Miori for Stay Strong, AKA Power to the People".

Advertisement

List of Thunder jersey messages. pic.twitter.com/myfxJ2Rv3e — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) July 24, 2020

hey Joe - you might want to get the word Miori corrected to Maori. — L1 Aotearoa we did it. (@winskill1969) July 24, 2020

Adams starred in Oklahoma City Thunder's first practice scrimmage against Boston Celtics, scoring 17 points and claiming seven rebounds in 15 minutes, as his team prevailed 98-84 win at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

While the result won't count towards the NBA standings, the Thunder gain a massive confidence boost ahead of their first competitive match on August 2 against Utah Jazz.

As Stevens walled off the interview set, Steven Adams—who destroyed the Celtics in the scrimmage opener—walked by. Stevens stopped and said to Adams, “thanks for the lesson.” — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 25, 2020

Steven Adams, in Oklahoma City's warmup lines, stops to boo the Celtics as they take the floor. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 24, 2020

Adams follows Enes Kanter off the floor after the game, "threatening" to punch Kanter in the nose. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 24, 2020

Adams' teammates also had their own messages, ranging from "Black Lives Matter" by Terrance Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Schroder.

"Peace" was worn by Mike Muscala and Abdel Nader. "Equality" by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Nerlens Noel.

Here is what the Thunder players have chosen:

Steven Adams: Kia Kaha (Maori for "Stay Strong")

Hamidou Diallo: Black Lives Matter

Luguentz Dort: Respekte Nou (Haitian Creole for "Respect Us")

Advertisement

Terrance Ferguson: Black Lives Matter

Danilo Gallinari: Giustizia (Italian for "Justice")

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Equality

Devon Hall: Love Us

Kevin Hervey: Shalom (Hebrew for "Peace")

Mike Muscala: Peace

Advertisement

Abdel Nader: Peace

Nerlens Noel: Equality

Chris Paul: Equality

Andre Roberson: I Am A Man

Dennis Schroder: Black Lives Matter