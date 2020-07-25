Follow all the action as the New Zealand Warriors take on the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

Warriors forward Adam Blair has acknowledged the harsh comments coach Todd Payten made about his performance against the Sharks, and is glad his superior was honest.

The Mount Smart club suffered a hefty 46-10 defeat at the hands of Cronulla – a game where Blair played just 26 minutes, producing a mere 50 running meters and 16 tackles.

The 34-year-old is averaging fewer tackles made and more missed per game this year compared to last, and despite starting all 10 of the Warriors' games in 2020, he has benched for tomorrow afternoon's clash against the Sydney Roosters.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB with D'Arcy Waldegrave earlier this week, Payten said Blair's performance was unacceptable for someone of his experience, and noted had it been anyone else they would have been dropped.

Blair agrees with his superior, saying they are on the same wavelength.

"[I had] a really off day," Blair says.

"I'm my own worst critic when it comes to performance, and I knew that it was below par and where it should be for a person of my calibre and what I've done in the game.

"I didn't need Toddy to tell me my performance was bad - I knew it."

Blair sees the critiques as nothing major. If anything, the veteran is pleased Payten expressed his true feelings.

"The honesty is the best thing about having good coaches around the place - that they're not afraid to tell you and not afraid to speak up and be honest.

"I've been around long enough – if you sugarcoat lot of things, how do you ever get better?"

The third and final year of Blair's deal is a player option for 2021, and while he says things are "getting worked on in the background" around his future, he is not certain on what lies ahead.

"I just want to make sure whatever's left - if I am finishing up or playing on - that I want to make sure that I enjoy the rest of my time here with this group. We've been in a unique situation all year, and everyone has anyway in general, but I just want to make sure that I enjoy what's left and make the most of what I've got because whatever happens, I've had a great time and rugby league's been a big part of my life."

Blair says whoever gets appointed as the next Warriors coach will not have a bearing on his personal decision, and will not rule out a move to another club, which he notes would "be silly" to do.

"I still feel mentally and physically that I have something to offer to young forwards coming through. If it's just being around them, to help guide them through tough experiences like the one we're having now, or just helping in any way."

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Adam Pompey, Peta Hiku, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Karl Lawton, Jack Hetherington, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga.

Interchange (from): Chanel Harris-Tavita, Adam Blair, Isaiah Papali'i, Lachlan Burr, Jack Murchie, Adam Keighran.