Chelsea were too charitable as Anfield title party guests. Before collecting English football's Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 yesterday to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot, leaving two of the four spots in Europe's elite competition still up for grabs in Monday's final round.

Chelsea need a point against Europa League-chasing Wolverhampton to seal a top-four finish, while there will be a Champions League qualification showdown between Manchester United and Leicester. United are back in the top four and Leicester have dropped out after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Liverpool, as champions, and second-place Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League.

The title sealed last month, all that was at stake for Liverpool against Chelsea was preserving their unbeaten record in the league at home this season. It's now 18 wins out of 19. The only dropped points were from a draw against Burnley in the previous home game.

Advertisement

Naby Keïta's thunderbolt of a shot, Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning dipping free kick and Gini Wijnaldum's close-range strike sent Liverpool into a 3-0 led.

Olivier Giroud was able to pull one back before halftime after goalkeeper Alisson parried Willian's shot into the striker's path but Roberto Firmino waited until the final home game of the season to end his wait for a league goal at Anfield this campaign, heading in from Alexander-Arnold's cross 10 minutes into the second half.

Chelsea threatened a comeback when Christian Pulisic set up Tammy Abraham's goal and got on the scoresheet himself, swivelling before striking into the net, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the job for Liverpool with a fifth goal in front of the Kop where the players later collected the trophy.

One of the revelations for the season at Old Trafford has been Mason Greenwood, 18, who clinched the point against West Ham. A 17th goal of the campaign moved him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney as United's top-scoring teenager in a season. A point was enough to secure Premier League survival for West Ham.

On the final day of the Championship, West Bromwich secured a return to the Premier League after two years by drawing 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers.

West Brom joined champions Leeds in claiming the second automatic promotion spot ahead of Brentford.



- AP