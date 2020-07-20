The Mainland Tactix have moved back into third on the ANZ Premiership ladder with a convincing 48-35 victory over Southern Steel.

Bouncing back from their contentious one-goal loss to the unbeaten Central Pulse the day before, the Tactix were far too good for the Steel, who, unlike their opponents, couldn't back up from their match the day before, with co-captain Gina Crampton admitting the travel demands and a week of sickness in the camp could have also taken their toll.

In the battle for supremacy between the Selby-Rickit sisters – Te Paea at goal attack for the Tactix, and Te Huinga Reo at goal defence for the Steel – it was Te Paea's team who quickly took control, with the Steel struggling to find their way out of the blanket defence the Tactix threw over them as they took a 13-6 lead at quartertime.

In an effort to improve their shooting stats, the Steel turned to Tokoroa policewoman Ellen Halpenny, who came into the beleaguered side over the weekend. Five minutes into the second quarter, star Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau hobbled to the sideline favouring her ankle. But Sophia Fenwick picked up the responsibility and kept the pressure on the Steel attack, and by halftime the Tactix had stretched their lead to a commanding 28-14.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit could afford to go to the bench, and give young shooter Jess Prosser precious court-time at goal attack. Prosser supported Ellie Bird who had a superb night (hitting 32 from 34 attempts), while the Tactix even had room to give 19-year-old training partner Hannah Glen a run at goal attack, meaning all of their players got on court.

Fakahokotau returned in the final quarter, while Jane Watson remained the kingpin in the Tactix defence; compiling four intercepts and eight deflections as the Tactix cruised to victory, moving back into third on the table, just one point behind the Northern Mystics in the inevitable race to face the Pulse in the final.