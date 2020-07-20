AFL great Shane Tuck has died on Monday, the Hawthorn Football Club has confirmed.

The devastating news has rocked the AFL community.

Tuck played 173 games with Richmond from 2004-2013.

The loss of Shane Tuck is being particularly felt at Hawthorn where his father, Michael Tuck, cemented a legacy as the VFL/AFL games record holder and his brother Travis also played.

Tuck is also cousins with Geelong superstar Gary Ablett Jnr.

He was famously drafted by Hawthorn in the 2000 Rookie Draft, but didn't make his AFL debut until 2004 when he was redrafted by Richmond as a mature-age recruit through the 2003 National Draft.

Hawthorn released a brief statement on Monday afternoon to extend their condolences to the Tuck family.

"On behalf of the Tuck family, the Hawthorn Football Club is deeply saddened to inform the football community of the passing of Shane Tuck," the statement said.

"Shane passed away this morning at the age of 38.

"Hawthorn Football Club and the entire football community extend their deepest condolences to the Tuck family and ask that their privacy is respected during this time."

Richmond also released a statement from chief executive Ben Gale.

"We're incredibly saddened by the news of Shane's passing, he will be missed enormously by everyone," Gale said.

"We send our deepest condolences to Shane's family and loved ones – his wife Kat, children Will and Ava, parents Michael and Fay, and the extended Tuck family.

"Shane was a warrior on the field, giving everything to the team each week, and a humble, fun-loving person off the field."

The tragedy has devastated footy commentators.

Our thoughts go out to the family of Shane Tuck 💙 pic.twitter.com/8HgR8eBlz6 — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) July 20, 2020

Rest In Peace, Tucky. Always a great local and family man in Richmond in the day. Sad times @7AFL — Mark Stevens (@Stevo7AFL) July 20, 2020

Horrible news on ex-Tiger Shane Tuck’s passing. 38 years old. 173 games for Richmond. Not many reach that number and had a genuinely good career. RIP — Marc McGowan (@ByMarcMcGowan) July 20, 2020

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202