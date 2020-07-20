Six weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and a couple of comeback wins have shaken up the competition, leaving the Crusaders with a two-game buffer at the top of the ladder. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Shannon Frizell (new addition)

9. Ngani Laumape (new addition)

8. Ardie Savea (new addition)

7. Richie Mo'unga (no change)

6. Damian McKenzie (down 2)

5. Rieko Ioane (up 1)

4. Dalton Papalii (up 1)

3. TJ Perenara (no change)

2. Patrick Tuipulotu (down 1)

1. Aaron Smith (up 1)

In terms of what a player brings to his squad, there has been no one in Super Rugby Aotearoa more valuable than Aaron Smith has been to the Highlanders.

He's been leading the charge as the Southerners have exceeded expectations, and his influence in their comeback win over the Chiefs at the weekend was a prime example.

He takes the top spot back from Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu, with TJ Perenara maintaining his place in the top three.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Michael Alaalatoa

No change at the top of the props this week, with the Crusaders' tighthead remaining the pick of the competition so far. He has been strong in the contact areas and at scrum time he has been a force. With an average of nine tackles per game, his defensive play has been effective and consistent, and he's a willing ball carrier when called upon, averaging seven carries per game.

2. Joe Moody

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

Advertisement

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

Taylor has gotten better with every game this season, shaking off some early struggles at lineout time to find the form fans are used to seeing. While he averages a stolen lineout throw per game, his work around the park makes up for the odd mishap, averaging nine tackles and 31m with ball in hand. Taylor is finding ways to make an impact in all areas of the game.

2. Ash Dixon

3. Dane Coles

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu started the competition in terrific form and that has held up through six rounds of play. While he's been able to find ways to get involved in the Blues attack, it's been his work in other areas that has stood out. He's been a physical presence at the breakdown and on defence – making nine tackles per game – and has been good at lineout time; be it calling the play, catching the throw or stealing one from the opposition.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Pari Pari Parkinson

Loose forwards

1. Dalton Papalii

Papalii set the tone for his season in the opening game of the campaign, coming off the bench to make 12 tackles and secure three turnovers. The rest of the season has followed suit, with an immense defensive workload taken on by the Blues' No 7. He's made the most tackles this season (66), averaging about 13 per game, and with four tries to his name he sits in the top 10 in that category. A constant performer in every facet of the game.

Advertisement

Dalton Papalii scores for the Blues against the Hurricanes on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

. Hoskins Sotutu

3. Lachlan Boshier

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

Smith had his mitts all over the Highlanders' comeback win over the Chiefs at the weekend – making a whopping 91 passes during the contest. He's been steering the ship for the Highlanders, showing playmaking ability and his running game when the opportunity presents itself. With four try assists, two tries of his own, as well as five turnovers won through team's first five games, Smith is showing why he's the All Blacks' first choice in the No 9 jersey.

Aaron Smith is now the No 1 All Black, according to the Herald's weekly rankings. Photo / Photosport

. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

Mo'unga has been a consistent and reliable presence for the Crusaders, controlling the play well and not panicking under pressure. Flashing his running game at times, his kicking game both in open play and from the tee has been telling in the Crusaders' extended unbeaten run. Leading the competition in points scored with 58, Mo'unga is getting the most out of every opportunity.

2. Otere Black

3. Mitch Hunt

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

The midfield is the most tightly contested spot in the competition so far, but Ioane's strong start to the competition sees him hold down the top spot from a charging Ngani Laumape, who has bulldozed himself into form. Ioane might not be making as many plays with ball in hand as we're used to seeing from him, but he's still having an impact when he can get involved in the attack and his defensive performances have been strong. At the weekend, he made 17 tackles – second most in the game behind teammate Dalton Papalii who had 18 – and missed only one.

Hurricanes' midfielder Ngani Laumape had a storming game at the weekend. Photo / Photosport

. Ngani Laumape

3. Anton Lienert-Brown

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Clarke has been rarely sighted in the past three weeks, missing the game at the weekend against the Hurricanes after a quiet night against the Crusaders and the bye in the two weeks prior. However, his work as a whole this season has been more than formidable. Averaging 57m per game, Clarke is proving to be a handful for defences, but has also flashed some playmaking abilities and his defence has been solid, averaging a turnover won per game.

2. Mark Telea

3. George Bridge

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

The competition's leading try scorer with five, Jordan has impressive finishing ability to go with his size, speed, strength and skill. As well as leading the competition in tries, he's the top metre-eater (334m), is second in clean breaks (10) and defenders beaten (25), fifth in points (25) and is among the top 10 in offloads (four). Jordan has broken out as an attacking weapon this season.

2. Damian McKenzie

3. Beauden Barrett