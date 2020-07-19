The former Ferrari boss of Michael Schumacher says he hopes the world will see the Formula 1 legend again after providing an update on his condition following a serious head injury in 2013.

Schumacher's condition has been shrouded in secrecy ever since he suffered the injury when skiing in the French Alps seven years ago.

Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, FIA president Jean Todt told the Daily Mail that he visited Schumacher recently.

"I saw Michael last week," he said. "He is fighting. I hope the world will be able to see him again. That is what he and his family are working towards," Todt said.

Earlier this year Italian media were reporting that French cardiologist Dr Philippe Menasche was set to perform a new stem cell operation on Schumacher to "regenerate his nervous system".

Though according to latest reports, the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to those plans,

Schumacher has been treated at home in a mansion in Switzerland since September 2014, and recently, former Ferrari teammate Felipe Massa revealed he remains in a 'difficult phase'.

Speaking to Fox Sports Brazil about his former teammate's condition, Massa said: "I know how he (Schumacher) is, I have information".

"My relationship with him has always been very close. It is less close with his wife Corinna because she did not go to many races.

"But I think the main thing about all this is that we know that his situation is not easy.

"He is in a difficult phase but we need to respect him and the family."

In December, Kean-Francois Payen, who was the first to confirm Schumacher had come out of his coma five years ago, gave insight into the treatment he has been receiving, telling German publication In Touch "There is a one-to-three year plan for the regeneration period.

"I still visit him occasionally and talk to the family about any progress I see."

Dr Payen was limited in what he could expose around Schumacher's current state as he needed to "respect confidentiality".

But he did add Schumacher is making progress and in a positive state.

Payen heaped praise on Schumacher's wife Corinna, saying she has done everything necessary to help her husband recover, and credited her "extraordinary willpower" and awareness of what lies ahead.

"She sees things very clearly and will do anything to make her husband's condition better."