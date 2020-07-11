A veteran Hawke's Bay rugby player and former Magpies representative was today reported to be well on the way to recovery after being revived by teammates following a suspected heart attack during a Premier grade club match in Napier on Saturday.

Colin Mataira, 46, a stalwart of Hastings club Tamatea, lay motionless on the field at Whitmore Park, Marewa, before being rushed by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville said on Sunday morning Mataira had remained in hospital overnight and was able to talk with family before being taken to Wellington Hospital for further tests.

A Hawke's Bay Magpies prop for a short time in 2003 and former Tamatea Premier-grade captain, had come on as a substitute for Hastings club Tamatea in its match against Napier Technical at Whitmore Park.

Colin Mataira playing for the Hawke's Bay Magpies against King Country in 2003. Photo / File

He collapsed near the sideline in the second half and the Maddison Trophy fourth-round match was called-off with Tech leading 33-10.

Among those on the field was former All Black Zac Guildford, back with original club Tech and having played against Mataira several times over the years, and who described it as "pretty sobering" to see "Big C" go down.

Players gathered around to help save their teammate with two in particular working on Mataira for at least 10 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

"They (the players) did a miraculous job to bring him around," said Guildford, adding it brought back "memories".

A teenaged Guilford was about to celebrate his New Zealand team's win in the 2008 Junior Rugby World Cup in Japan when father Rob, a Tech stalwart, died in the grandstand.

Dan Somerville was at the game and, while not close enough to see the response at close-quarters, said: "Teammates and medical staff did an amazing job to keep him alive, he was revived at the scene."

Players and medical staff did a miraculous job helping the Tamatea substitute when he collapsed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mataira has been regarded as one of the ultimate club stalwarts, and, while continuing to play mainly in lower Senior grades, also put his boots on to play, again as a substitute, when Tamatea, having finished at the bottom of the Premier competition ladder in 2018, successfully defended its status with a promotion-relegation match win over Otane.