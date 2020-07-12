From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Pre-Show: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders12 Jul, 2020 3:35pm Quick Read
War of words: Junior Fa camp hits out at David Higgins12 Jul, 2020 5:20pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
- 4 minutes to read
A disappointing Super Rugby Aotearoa start is in the rear-vision mirror for the Canes.
- 3 minutes to read
Junior Fa's manager Mark Keddell has hit out at Joseph Parker's manager David Higgins.
- 2 minutes to read
Fans got the opportunity to watch Scott Dixon's most improbable triumph of the year.