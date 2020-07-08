High-profile Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin is believed to have drowned while spear-fishing at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast.

Surfers, divers and lifeguards desperately tried to save him.

32-year-old Pullin, was fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened. He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

Another spear fisherman spotted Pullin unresponsive on the ocean floor and alerted a surfer.

The surfer paddled to shore and raised the alarm with lifeguards on a jet ski who brought Pullin to the beach where they and paramedics performed CPR on him for about 45 minutes.

Pullin was believed to have been an experienced freediver who was spearfishing alone.

Only two weeks ago, he posted an Instagram photo of himself spearfishing off the Gold Coast.

"Unreal day in the ocean, whales singing & breaching around us," he posted.

"Hanging with great people plus bringing plenty of fish for the week."

His family were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services are on the scene.