The genes were always going to be flawless and Usain Bolt's daughter has the name of a champion too.

The Olympic sprint legend has finally gone public with details of his newborn after welcoming her into the world on May 17.

Bolt chose the birthday of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett to officially announce to the world the arrival of Olympia Lightning Bolt.

"I want to wish my girlfriend Kasi Bennett a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family," Bolt wrote.

Bolt, who won eight Olympic gold medals and broke the world record in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, hosted a luxury gender reveal party back in March and later told fans he was set to become a "girl dad".

He has been dating Bennett since 2014 but only went public in 2016, just before he retired from athletics after suffering a hamstring injury at the 2017 world championships.

But there will be no pressure for little Olympia to follow in his footsteps.

"That's going to be hard for my kid. If they want to do it, I'm fine with it," he has said.

"But initially, I'm going to say don't do it, because I know the pressure that will come along with it."