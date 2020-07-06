Be prepared to feel extremely poor.

He deserves every cent after dominating the NFL for the past two seasons and leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl this year, but Patrick Mahomes just signed a deal that will make your eyes water.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 24-year-old inked an extension with Kansas City on Tuesday that will pay him $NZ686 million over the next 10 years.

It edges a $651 million contract signed by baseball player Mike Trout in 2018 as the largest in sports history and will see Mahomes take home $1.3 million per week for the next decade.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the Divisional Round

• NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down wildcard weekend

• Motorsport: Donald Trump unleashes on Nascar, NFL while defending Confederate flag

• NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the conference championships

The unprecedented mega-deal means the star quarterback is signed to a contract that is five years longer than any other player in the NFL.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is the only player signed through 2026 but Mahomes is secure until 2031. The injury guarantee is $200 million, meaning he'll make at least that much even if he fails to play another game.

It's an incredible commitment by the Chiefs, made after Mahomes established himself as the best player in the league over the past two years.

"This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom." - Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 6, 2020

He threw for 5000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a record-setting MVP season in 2018 before losing to the Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship.

His numbers weren't quite as wild in 2019 after he missed games with a knee injury but he made up for it in the playoffs by leading the Chiefs on a number of epic comebacks, including a 31-20 win against the 49ers in the Super Bowl where he was named MVP.

Mahomes will be 37 years old when the contract ends, still five years younger than Tom Brady is now as he embarks on another NFL season.