We are now four weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and while it has delivered its fair share of surprises - most notably the Chiefs' underwhelming start to the competition - a pattern is starting to

All Blacks power rankings

Positional power rankings

Props

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hookers

Related articles:

Locks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Loose forwards

Halfbacks

First five-eighths

Midfielders

Wings

Fullbacks