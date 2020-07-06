On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
We are now four weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and while it has delivered its fair share of surprises - most notably the Chiefs' underwhelming start to the competition - a pattern is starting toemerge when it comes to the weekly standouts. Today Christopher Reive ranks the top performers after the weekend's action.
10. Joe Moody (no change) 9. Sam Cane (no change) 8. Dalton Papalii (no change) 7. Rieko Ioane (no change) 6. Brad Weber (no change) 5. Damian McKenzie (down 3) 4. Beauden Barrett (no change) 3. TJ Perenara (up 2) 2. Aaron Smith (up 1) 1. Patrick Tuipulotu (no change)
With the Blues having the bye, it would have taken a huge performance from another player to warrant displacing Tuipulotu from the top spot.
And given the Blues are well represented in the top 10, there was little change this week.
Aaron Smith continues to impress with his influence on a Highlanders team many had written off before the season started, and it's a similar case for TJ Perenara who moves into the top three.
Positional power rankings
Props
1. Michael Alaalatoa
Remains the standout prop in the competition after four rounds with strong play across the board.
Dynamic and hard-working, Sotutu's early-season performances have many calling for his inclusion in the next All Blacks squad.
2. Dalton Papalii
3. Pita Gus Sowakula
Halfbacks
1. Aaron Smith
Smith continues to be a massive influence for the Highlanders and has made all the right plays up to this point of the season.
2. TJ Perenara
3. Brad Weber
First five-eighths
1. Richie Mo'unga
With an improving defence to add to his vision on attack and kicking prowess, Mo'unga has come to life in Super Rugby Aotearoa.
2. Otere Black
3. Mitch Hunt
Midfielders
1. Rieko Ioane
Ioane has been impressive in the midfield for the most part this season doing plenty of good work on the ball.
2. Jack Goodhue
3. Anton Lienert-Brown
Wings
1. Caleb Clarke
A silver lining of the Olympics being postponed was the fact the Blues got the services of Clarke back.
He hasn't put a foot wrong, quickly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting talents in the country.
2. Sevu Reece
3. Mark Telea
Fullbacks
1. Will Jordan
Jordan is taking his opportunities this year, causing all sorts of trouble for defences with his dynamic attacking game. He's showing why so many thought he could be a surprise inclusion in the All Blacks squad in 2019.