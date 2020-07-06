We are now four weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and while it has delivered its fair share of surprises - most notably the Chiefs' underwhelming start to the competition - a pattern is starting to emerge when it comes to the weekly standouts. Today Christopher Reive ranks the top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Joe Moody (no change)

9. Sam Cane (no change)

8. Dalton Papalii (no change)

7. Rieko Ioane (no change)

6. Brad Weber (no change)

5. Damian McKenzie (down 3)

4. Beauden Barrett (no change)

3. TJ Perenara (up 2)

2. Aaron Smith (up 1)

1. Patrick Tuipulotu (no change)

With the Blues having the bye, it would have taken a huge performance from another player to warrant displacing Tuipulotu from the top spot.

And given the Blues are well represented in the top 10, there was little change this week.

Aaron Smith continues to impress with his influence on a Highlanders team many had written off before the season started, and it's a similar case for TJ Perenara who moves into the top three.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Michael Alaalatoa

Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa. Photo / Photosport

Remains the standout prop in the competition after four rounds with strong play across the board.

2. Joe Moody

3. Nepo Laulala

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

Showed improvement in his performance at the lineout with no throws stolen, and his work with ball in hand and defence remained strong.

2. Dane Coles

3. Ash Dixon

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Among the leading performers in the competition so far, Tuipulotu has found a way to make an impact for the Blues in every area of the game.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Josh Dickson

Loose forwards

1. Hoskins Sotutu

Dynamic and hard-working, Sotutu's early-season performances have many calling for his inclusion in the next All Blacks squad.

2. Dalton Papalii

3. Pita Gus Sowakula

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith has been a reliable presence for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Smith continues to be a massive influence for the Highlanders and has made all the right plays up to this point of the season.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

With an improving defence to add to his vision on attack and kicking prowess, Mo'unga has come to life in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

2. Otere Black

3. Mitch Hunt

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

Ioane has been impressive in the midfield for the most part this season doing plenty of good work on the ball.

2. Jack Goodhue

3. Anton Lienert-Brown

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Blues winger Caleb Clarke. Photo / Photosport

A silver lining of the Olympics being postponed was the fact the Blues got the services of Clarke back.

He hasn't put a foot wrong, quickly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting talents in the country.

2. Sevu Reece

3. Mark Telea

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

Jack Goodhue, Will Jordan and Sevu Reece have all started the season well for the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Jordan is taking his opportunities this year, causing all sorts of trouble for defences with his dynamic attacking game. He's showing why so many thought he could be a surprise inclusion in the All Blacks squad in 2019.

2. Beauden Barrett

3. Damian McKenzie