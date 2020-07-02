The Melbourne Storm have defeated the Sydney Roosters in one of the best matches of the season in a 27-25 thriller.

Commentators said it was State of Origin-like or Grand Final-esque but the golden point thriller has delivered once again.

The Roosters got out to 22-12 with 12 minutes left but the Storm are never going to give up.

With Cameron Smith filling in in the halves, before shifting to hooker and orchestrating a comeback, snatching back the lead with two tries in two minutes.

A 30m penalty goal to Kyle Flanagan brought it back to level but the thrills weren't over.

A field goal from Luke Keary gave the Roosters the lead, before a short kick off and a 35m reply from Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen sent the game to golden point.

In fact, the end of the game was the most anticlimactic with a penalty goal in front 10m out was snapped up by Smith.

"Been quite some time since I've played in a game like that, probably back against these guys in Adelaide a few years back," Smith said post match.

Matthew Johns said "I've never seen a game like that" after the match.

The commentators were left speechless after Papenhuyzen wrapped it up.

"We're going around the world and the world can't believe how good this sport is," Voss said in Fox League commentary.

Greg Alexander added: "Unbelievable — I've seen some crazy finishes. The kickoff, Daniel Tupou puts the ball down again and somehow the Melbourne Storm get themselves in a position for that to happen.

"Was their 40 seconds left when they kicked off? How did the Melbourne Storm do what they just did? Just incredible stuff."

Cooper Cronk added the Storm had used the trick ploy, with Papenhuyzen's field goal the first of his career.

Remarkably, it's the sixth game between the teams in the last eight that has been decided by three points or less.

The rugby league world lost its collective mind at the incredible match with social media exploding with reaction as the two champion teams pulled off another incredible match.

Even AFL personalities Brendan Fevola and Josh Jenkins weighed in.

"Incredible game #NRLStormRoosters King Cam Smith seals the W @storm," Jenkins wrote.

"This game is unbelievable amazing," Fevola added.

Game of the century!

##NRLStormRoosters — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) July 2, 2020

For any non-NRL fans watching AFL tonight, try and catch the final 15 minutes of tonight's match. Great spectacle. #NRLStormRoosters — Damien Peck (@damopeck) July 2, 2020

Probably one of the best finishes to a game I've ever seen. #NRLStormRoosters — Ross Catanzariti (@bosco08) July 2, 2020

While the frentic finish to the game wrapped it up, it was far from the only talking point coming out of the game.

The Morris twins scored three tries between them, bringing up the 300th try combined with some remarkable scores as they continued their incredible performances for the Roosters.

But while the Morris boys were on fine form again, the Storm never let Sydney get away.

The game was played at a breakneck speed, which played into the poor handling.

The Roosters had 19 errors to the Storm's 10 with three of the first four tries coming directly from mistakes.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said both sides made plenty of mistakes and called it a "great contest".

"Just too many errors on our part," he said. "To many crucial throughout the second half, just play-the-balls, completion rates were really low, the catch of a ball, we just kept opening the door enough for them to get the win in the end."