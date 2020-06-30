The New Zealand National Basketball League have put players on warning over unruly behaviour at the weekend.

A small group of players have been warned their contracts could be torn up if they failed to comply with the League's Code of Conduct after creating a nuisance at their hotel.

The League confirmed the group of players had been making "unnecessary noise" into the early hours of Monday morning at SkyCity hotel, where the teams are staying during the competition. The players involved initially ignored requests to quieten down, particularly when other guests and other players were trying to rest.

NZNBL general manager Justin Nelson said the League had addressed the complaints and the players were feeling "sheepish" about the incident.

"It's especially disappointing when the vast majority of NBL representatives have been conducting themselves with absolute professionalism – this small group of players cast a shadow over that and have let others down in this competition. They have apologised and are feeling sheepish about it," Nelson said in a statement.

"The NBL has a Code of Conduct in place to deal with complaints and this incident has reinforced what our expectations are.

"For now, we have left our action as a warning that any Code of Conduct breach could risk their contract being torn up and them being sent home, and they can be replaced by another player with a better understanding of what is expected here."

Nelson did not confirm the names of any of the players involved when asked by the Herald.

The NZNBL has made a strong return after its season was up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, signing a broadcast agreement with ESPN which will see all 56 games televised in the United States on ESPN3.

With teams being built through a draft, a new concept for sport in New Zealand which drew plenty of attention to the competition at least in the early stages, it's been the Canterbury Rams who have found the early success with three wins in as many games. The returning Otago Nuggets and perennial cellar dwelling Taranaki Mountain Airs sit second and third, each with a 2-1 record.