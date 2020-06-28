The fallout from the Brisbane Broncos disastrous loss to the Titans has continued with the once proud club copping it from rugby league legends.

The Broncos were booed off at halftime and suffered its third straight loss to the Titans at Suncorp Stadium as well as its fifth straight loss since the return of the NRL after the COVID-19 suspension.

But while coach Anthony Seibold gave a heartfelt post match press conference after the loss and pointed to the Broncos 2-5 start in 2019 before making the finals, it is hard to see the shortened 2020 campaign going the same way.

While there is plenty of time left, one of the big talking points out of the game has been the vision of players laughing and joking with opposition players who had just defeated them well.

While former Queensland Origin forward Martin Lang said it showed "they really couldn't give a s*** about the result", more league greats have piled on.

Speaking on Channel 9's The Sunday Footy Show, former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen savaged the look.

"This stuff here, this has really become a trend in the modern game. I hate it. I absolutely hate it," Gallen said, pointing to the footage.

"First is before the game, a lot of guys get to the ground and talk to the opposition and I can't stand that."

Peter Sterling led the Parramatta Eels to four premierships and added that he didn't understand why modern players wanted to mingle on the field.

"Win, lose, or draw, I want to be in the shed," he said.

"Even if my best mate or roommate is the opposition player, I'll see him at the bar. I have no idea what the conversations would be about."

On Triple M, Broncos great Gorden Tallis, who has been a vocal critic of the modern side, said he "felt sorry" for the club and it showed the club had "no confidence in the organisation".

He slammed the look of the laughing post match as well, sharing a story that ingrained it in his mind.

"It was all over social media, players laughing with some of the Titans," Tallis said. "I get that some of them are friends, but I remember when we got beaten in State of Origin (Chris) 'Choppy' Close wanted to knock us all out because we swapped jerseys and we laughed walking off the field.

"He goes: 'Every Queenslander right now, will be throwing their rum down, you don't do that, you don't show your fans you're happy with the loss'. And for the first time I can ever remember the Broncos got booed off at halftime."

Tallis also said one of the big changes in the club in a telling quote, when he said "every time we didn't play in a grand final, we were embarrassed" and copped the same media scrutiny despite winning titles.

Former South Sydney superstar Sam Burgess told Fox League's Sunday Ticket that the change needs to actually happen for it to translate onto the field.

"It comes from the senior players," Burgess said. "To make change, there has to be change. Someone has to do something different or set the tone at training because I'm just not seeing it. I'm not having a shot at the club but I've got to call it like I see it – there is no change in the club. I do see effort but trying is not enough in the NRL."

With games coming up against the New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs, it will be an interesting time for a team that needs some wins on the board.