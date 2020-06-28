Follow all the Super Rugby Aotearoa action with the Crusaders hosting the Chiefs - including all of the build-up to the match from Sky Sport.

Finally, some good news on the injury front for the Chiefs.

While they lost physical flanker Luke Jacobson to a broken hand in last weekend's loss to the Blues, the Chiefs have welcomed back Sam Cane and Mitchell Karpik into their match day squad for Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Crusaders.

Both Cane and Karpik missed the opening two rounds of the competition due to back issues.

"He's good to go," Chiefs coach Warren Gatland said of Cane. "It was important that he got through Wednesday's training session. If he hadn't got through Wednesday's training session we wouldn't be playing him."

Their returns bring a needed boost to their loose forward stocks which, while deep, have been depleted through injury this season. Cane will make his first appearance of the competition replacing Jacobson in the loose trio, donning the No 7 jersey, which sees Lachlan Boshier swap to the blindside while Pita Gus Sowakula remains the choice at the back of the scrum. Karpik will get his opportunity off the bench.

The introductions are among a number of changes Gatland has made to the squad. Bradley Slater gets the opportunity to start at hooker, forcing Samisoni Taukei'aho to the bench. Mitchell Brown returns at lock which forces Tupou Vaa'i out of the 23, while Solomon Alaimalo replaces Shaun Stevenson on the wing.

"It's a massive challenge for us," acknowledged Gatland.

"We put ourselves in a situation of winning that game against the Highlanders and we weren't able to do that. 13-12 against the Blues and in an arm-wrestle - we spoke about staying in the arm-wrestle because the New Zealand games are going to be like that, there's not going to be a lot in it.

"The players this week have spoken about the confidence to be able to put the Crusaders under a bit of pressure defensively and to stress them defensively, but also confidence to do that from attack.

"We're training well but we're not, at the moment, executing on the pitch."

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Aaron Cruden, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane, Lachlan Boshier, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Mitchell Brown, Nepo Laulala, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Reuben O'Neill, Ross Geldenhuys, Adam Thompson, Mitchell Karpik, Lisati Milo-Harris, Kaleb Trask, Tumua Manu.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Whetu Douglas, Billy Harmon, Cullen Grace, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor (c), Joe Moody.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Luke Romano, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Drummond, David Havili, Leicester Faingaanuku.