Kiwi and Aussie football fans are celebrating after Australia and New Zealand won their joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The winning bid was announced in the early hours of Friday morning, following a tight vote among FIFA delegates.

"We did it. The @FIFAWWC is coming to Australia and New Zealand!!!" New Zealand Football exclaimed on Twitter.

We did it!!! The @FIFAWWC is coming to Australia and New Zealand!!! #AsOne pic.twitter.com/YrPZwduJsE — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) June 25, 2020

New Zealand's Football Ferns also rejoiced at the news, tweeting: "Still awake and very, very excited in Auckland".

Still awake and very, very excited in Auckland #AsOne pic.twitter.com/uDAHcqrH6x — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) June 25, 2020

The trans-Tasman bid was up against Colombia, which was reportedly argued by UEFA, the powerful ruling body of European football, as the better place to help drive change for women's football.

But Australia and New Zealand received the highest score in FIFA's technical evaluation – earning 4.1 out of five in the report compared to Colombia's 2.8.

The joint bid was also considered more commercially lucrative – a compelling factor for FIFA.

Football Ferns defender @cjbottnz ...



"Our group chat is going crazy right now, everyone is so excited, we're all buzzing about it."@newstalkzbsport pic.twitter.com/7TeWZwlTgv — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 25, 2020

Abby Erceg on playing at the 2023 World Cup:



"To turn that down would be a really difficult decision. It would be a great way to end a great career I've had, in my home country in front of family and friends. As long as my body holds up, I can't see why not."@newstalkzbsport pic.twitter.com/tJPEPpKzFY — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 25, 2020

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley shared an emotional photo of herself on Twitter with tears in her eyes.

"To lead the Football Ferns in a home FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand will be truly special and inspire a new generation of Football Ferns," she said.

Bleary-eyed fans who stayed up to watch the announcement described the news as "overwhelming".

"Not often I'm awake and in tears at 2am, but this did it and these are happy tears," one woman wrote on Twitter.

"In disbelief over how far we've come. From having to beg to be allowed to play a 'boy's sport' to getting the 2023 FIFAWWC. This means everything and it's almost overwhelming."

"Unbelievable places, full of amazing people! This one will be epic. Congratulations ... let the dreaming commence," another wrote.

"The opportunity to play in a home FIFA Women's World Cup is something every footballer dreams of and I am looking forward to seeing those dreams come true," Matildas captain Samantha Kerr said.

"Playing for the Matildas in Australia will be the highlight of my career and an opportunity to inspire girls, both in Australia and New Zealand, and all over the world to play football.

"We have seen great progress in the women's game and Australia-New Zealand will take the game to a whole new level."