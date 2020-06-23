World No. 1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic has admitted that he was "wrong" to organise a tennis exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Serbian superstar is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after competing in the Adria Tour. The tournament was launched in Belgrade then moved to Zadar, Croatia on the weekend.

Djokovic's wife Jelena also tested positive, but their children tested negative.

The 17-time grand slam champion released a statement confirming he had contracted COVID-19 before admitting on Instagram it was a mistake to go ahead with his tournament.

Advertisement

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm," he wrote. "Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons.

"We were wrong and it was too soon.

"I can't express how sorry I am for this and every case of infection."

Djokovic urged anyone who attended the Adria Tour, or came into contact with people who were there, "to get tested and practise social distancing", while he also added: "We will be sharing health resources in the immediate future."

Djokovic is "not showing any symptoms", according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Djokovic has been widely criticised for proceeding with his tournament and bringing in players from other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Croatia's Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki also tested positive after all three played in the Adria Tour.

Advertisement

There were no social distancing measures observed at the matches in either country. Stadiums were packed with fans, players hugged and high-fived and also mingled with ball kids and attendees at promotional events.

Djokovic, who has previously said he was against taking a vaccine for COVID-19 even if it became mandatory to travel, was the face behind the Adria Tour.

He left Croatia after the final was cancelled and was tested in Belgrade. Despite the positive test, he defended the exhibition series.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation," Djokovic said in a statement.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

"We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with."

Novak Djokovic. Photo / Photosport

Djokovic said he will remain in self-isolation for 14 days and be tested again in five days. He also apologised to anyone who became infected as a result of the series.

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were," he said.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine."

Criticism aimed at Novak

Tennis stars who weren't involved in the Adria Tour have criticised Djokovic in the wake of players' positive test results.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said: "In hindsight with what's happened there it is not a good look.

"When you are going through a time like this it's important any of the top athletes around the world should be showing that we are taking this extremely seriously and knowing that we are using social distancing measures and whatever it is.

"I hope that we learn from it and off the back of it they will be taking it extremely seriously because ultimately the tour won't get back again if we are having problems every single week and the players are doing what they want. We need to make sure we are doing the right thing."

Last week the ATP and the WTA issued revised calendars for the resumption of the circuit from August while organisers of the US Open said the grand slam will be staged without fans starting on August 31.

NBA star caught in virus chaos

NBA star Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia, delaying his return to the United States in the lead-up to the season restart.

According to ESPN, Denver Nuggets All-Star centre Jokic has been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Per the report, he is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

Jokic, 25, was in the Serbian capital of Belgrade for an exhibition game on June 15. One of the players who participated in the game and was later seen in close proximity to Jokic, Nikola Kankovic, tested positive to COVID-19 soon after.

Tennis star Djokovic, who was also sitting next to Jokic at the event, announced he had tested positive overnight.