New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

Tonight, Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall beams in from Christchurch after his team got underway with a win against the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aotearoa, while Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan opens up about the change underway across the ditch and chats about an interesting proposal for 2027.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.