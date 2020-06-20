The Blues dedicated their 24-12 Super Rugby Aotearoa victory over the Chiefs to slain police Constable Matthew Hunt who attended their match last weekend.

All Blacks star and new Blues signing Beauden Barrett paid an emotional tribute to Constable Hunt, 28, who was shot and killed while carrying out a routine traffic stop in Auckland on Friday morning.

"It's absolutely tragic and condolences to his family," Barrett told Sky Sport. "We were aware he was at our game last week and he planned to come next week, so we wore the black armband for him," Barrett said.

"I want to thank all the brave policemen and women out there doing their best in the communities to look after us and keep us safe."

Beauden Barrett is all class. Small things make a massive difference. Looking straight down the barrel of the camera when delivering a heartfelt message was a lovely moment. #kiakaha #bluesrugby #allblacks — Andre Adams (@AndreAdams) June 20, 2020

In a statement yesterday, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said Constable Hunt was passionate about sport, "and was thrilled to enjoy the recent Blues game at Eden Park with his mates [against the Hurricanes last Sunday]".

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu also paid tribute post match.

Akira Ioane celebrates with Patrick Tuipulotu of the Blues after winning the round 2 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Chiefs and the Blues. Photo / Getty Images.

"Word came to us that he actually attended our last game at Eden Park, so for something tragic like that to happen is pretty close to our hearts, being a Blues supporter and especially being on the front line looking after us," Tuipulotu told Sky Sport.

"It's close for us. We've got to move on but prayers go out to his family and the police force doing it hard."