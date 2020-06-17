Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering has slammed the new rule which will see ANZ Premiership games contested over 12-minute quarters, warning it could inflict major repercussions on upcoming Silver Fern campaigns.

The Premiership resumes on Friday with the first six weeks to be played at the Auckland Netball Centre before regions will each have at least one opportunity to host a home game.

With all teams initially having to travel to Auckland on a weekly basis, some rounds will see teams play matches on consecutive days.

Due to concerns over player workloads and welfare, organisers announced games would subsequently be played over 48 minutes rather than the usual 60.

Willering, however, said playing back-to-back games without a rest day isn't unheard of and questioned the reasoning of the organisers.

"I look at that and I go 'I don't buy it really' because the players, they're fit enough, they still have the opportunities, they're semi-professional athletes," Willering told NZME. "During the lockdown period, they still would've done personal fitness.

The ANZ Premiership resumes this week. Photo / Photosport

"Even the schoolkids [play back-to-back] at the regional and national championships. If they're saying it's because they haven't played or done anything for three or four months, I understand that, but they should still have that fitness.

"I can't see why they can't do this when we're asking that of lesser players, for instance, in the provincial teams that haven't had the same preparation. I don't quite get it at all."

Willering was wary of how playing an entire ANZ Premiership season of 12-minute quarters could negatively affect Silver Ferns players.

Northern Stars shooter Maia Wilson. Photo / Photosport

The Constellation Cup remains likely to go ahead at the end of the year, with Netball New Zealand also looking to arrange an October series between the Silver Ferns and the New Zealand Men's team.

Willering said it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ferns struggle to readjust.

"I don't like deviating too much from the traditional game because it does affect you," she said. "Often, the winning and the losing of a game happens in that last five minutes when fatigue sets in so if we're only playing for the 12 minutes, I'd hate to see that happen.

"When the rules are changed and then you go out and play an international fixture, it's really hard to change from that. Tactically, 12 minutes and the 15 minute quarters, there is a difference and I think if you ask any of the coaches, they will certainly agree with that."

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic open the competition against the Northern Mystics on Friday night at 7pm.