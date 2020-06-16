There was plenty to take note of at the Blues' first home game of Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday.

Beauden Barrett's debut in the blue jersey, a sold-out Eden Park crowd ... and then there were the questionable post-lockdown hair transformations.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu led the way with a pink do, while Hoskins Sotutu, Reiko Ioane and Sam Nock rocked bleach blonde locks and frosted tips.

When asked about the new bold hairstyles, Tuipulotu joked they had contributed to the Blues' 20-30 win over the Hurricanes.

"You can probably put it a little bit down to the haircuts. There's certainly some spark around it. It's all fun and games," he said. "We come here, work hard, and we like to switch off. Part of that is to do with hairstyles."

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Tuipulotu said he dyed his hair pink after being dared by friends during lockdown.

"My partner and our group of friends had a zoom and a few too many beers and ending up daring each other to get pink hair so I got it and I thought why not I'll stick with it," he said.

He said head coach Leon MacDonald was now calling him the Blues' Dennis Rodman.

"I've had a few people come up to me and ask when I'm getting a break to Vegas. I won't go that far. I'm certainly motivated by Dennis Rodman and how he performs on the court. Off the court I'm definitely not going down that track."