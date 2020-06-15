Rugby returned in a big way at the weekend, with Super Rugby Aotearoa kicking off. Christopher Reive shines a light on five players on track for future higher honours.

Caleb Clarke – Blues

Caleb Clarke was impressive in his return for the Blues. Photo / Getty Images

The Blues must have been rubbing their hands together at the prospect of getting Caleb Clarke back in their squad after the news the Olympic Games had been postponed. It didn't take the promising young winger long to make an impact in his return to the 15-man game, scoring a well-taken try inside the opening 15 minutes of their win over the Hurricanes at a sold-out Eden Park. At just 21 years old, with a combination of size and speed, mixed in with good footwork and solid defence, Clarke might be the most exciting prospect in the country.

Quinn Tupaea – Chiefs

Quinn Tupaea is strong with ball in hand. Photo / Getty Images

A hard-working midfielder, Tupaea has shown plenty of potential since getting regular game time with Waikato at NPC level. Stepping up to Super Rugby this year hasn't slowed him down. Against the Highlanders he picked up where he left off before the competition went on hiatus, running strong lines, attacking with intent and tackling hard. He's got good hands and offloading ability too. The 21-year-old will no doubt put pressure on the incumbents down the line.

Hoskins Sotutu – Blues

Hoskins Sotutu has impressed at every opportunity. Photo / Getty Images

It hasn't taken long for Sotutu to make his mark for the Blues. It surprised some to see him displace Akira Ioane in the No 8 jersey at the start of the year, but he has emphatically shown why that decision was made. In an MVP performance in the win against the Hurricanes, Sotutu was dominant at the breakdown, winning turnovers, stealing lineouts and making an impact on attack. The 21-year-old will soon come into the ever-complicating All Blacks loose forwards calculation.

Lachlan Boshier – Chiefs

Lachlan Boshier continues to make an impact for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

It's crazy just how deep the Chiefs loose forward stocks are, but if he earns the game time, Boshier could continue to make a name for himself. Arguably the player of the competition before the initial season was halted, the 25-year-old got straight back into his work in the restart. While he has shown in the past he's willing to put his hand up on attack, it's his work defensively that sets him apart. Boshier is a strong tackler and his ability to get over the ball at the breakdown is something special. It was no different against the Highlanders.

Marino Mikaele Tu'u – Highlanders

Marino Mikaele Tu'u is an imposing figure at the back of the scrum for the Highlanders. Photo / Getty Images

Many expected to see Shannon Frizell lead the pack against the Chiefs, but it was Mikaele Tu'u who had the biggest impact for the Highlanders. A similar player to Sotutu, the No 8 carried the ball well and beat plenty of defenders, while his work at the breakdown was important in sealing the victory. A few more impressive performances like that and the 23-year-old could turn some heads.