Three men have been charged with offensive behaviour after pitch invasions at last night's Super Rugby Aotearoa match in Dunedin.

They were arrested at the rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The men had run on to the field, a police spokeswoman said.

One removed his clothing and streaked across the field.

The spokeswoman said the men would appear in court this week and they had been trespassed from the stadium.

A capacity crowd of more than 22,000 pressed into the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to watch the Highlanders beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs 28-27 in a match which had a thrilling finish.

The result wasn't as significant as what the match represented though — a country emerging from the throes of a global pandemic, zero active COVID-19 cases allowing it to host a full house of sport-starved fans.

Kiwi journalist Hamish McNeilly captured the scenes of jubilation — and of a pitch invader being flattened by security — as normality resumed.