The world is enjoying the sight of Jonah Lomu in full flight again, thanks to a new video of his rampaging days with Wesley College.

All Black legend Lomu, aged 18 at the time, is seen tearing Te Awamutu College apart in the final of the 1993 secondary schools sevens tournament in Auckland. He was rushed into the New Zealand sevens side the following year.

After a long period of illness he passed away five years ago, at the age of 40, but the sight of Lomu charging around the field will never leave fans.

It is claimed the video, uploaded by RugbyPass, gives viewers the chance to enjoy Lomu in high definition for the first time.

Lomu played for the Wesley first XV in the fourth form. He once told the documentary Anger Within that after hating school initially it came to give him a "sense of belonging".

The giant wing with exceptional pace is the world's most famous rugby player, helped by outstanding performances at the 1995 and 1999 World Cups.

"So it's not just the England rugby team he made look stupid…makes me feel a bit better," commented one England fan, after watching the latest video.

Another fan said it left mixed emotions.

"As beautiful as this is, it makes me sad to know that he is no longer with us. There will never be another man as strong and quick as he was. A true legend," they wrote.