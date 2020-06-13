The eyes of the rugby world descend on New Zealand this weekend as Super Rugby Aotearoa reaps the rewards of the country's coronavirus response.

Three months after our national sport was shut down amid the global pandemic, Eden Park will today host a soldout arena for the Blues and Hurricanes in the biggest Super Rugby turnout at the venue for 15 years.

More than 60,000 people attended Super Rugby Aotearoa's opening round featuring the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin last night, followed by Beauden Barrett's highly anticipated debut for the Blues today.

The 43,000 fans flocking to the Blues will send New Zealand Rugby a clear message: Sunday afternoon games are a hit and they must remain permanent fixtures on the calendar.

Advertisement

And if there's another lesson in the renewed interest it's that scarcity, not saturation, breeds enthusiasm. In the case of professional sport, less is more.

Ten weeks of New Zealand-only derbies has punters salivating at the prospect of virtual All Blacks trials every weekend.

Hype doesn't always match reality but there is a sense on this occasion Super Rugby Aotearoa will deliver compelling rivalries that will leave supporters craving more of this new domestic format, rather than the tired cross-border competition rendered unworkable while international travel is off limits.

All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane, who starts at centre today, has played for the Blues since 2016 but never at a soldout Eden Park.

The last time he can remember seeing the stands full for a Super Rugby game was when Tana Umaga played for the Hurricanes — and he finished playing in the capital in 2007.

"There's a huge buzz going around but we've got to focus on our job first and hopefully put a performance out there the fans can be proud of. It's going to make our teams stronger."

The scene is set. All that's left is for the players to deliver on expectations. Do that, and Blues coach Leon MacDonald hopes the novelty factor does not wear off.

"I hope it's not a flash in the pan, it'd be great if this was the new norm. Hopefully we can put a game on that makes them want to come back again," MacDonald said.