By the time Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off on Saturday it will have been 91 days since a rugby game has taken place in New Zealand. That's a long time between matches.

On the eve of rugby's return, Dylan Cleaver and Liam Napier provide a refresher ahead of the new competition.

Blues

2020 pre-Covid record: 5-2 (+58)

TAB title odds: $5

Best result: 33-14 v Stormers

The 24-15 victory over the Hurricanes in Wellington comes close as it snapped a seven-year, 25-match away drought against New Zealand opposition but by the end of that match, the locals were reduced to 12 men. The platform for the renewed Blues' belief was laid in South Africa, where they snuck past the Bulls and stunned the previously unbeaten Stormers in Cape Town with a near-perfect performance.

Worst result: 27-39 v Chiefs

Opening night at Eden Park hit all the right notes for the Blues – until it didn't. TJ Faiane setting up Tony Lamborn was an unlikely combination for first try of the year. After a double from Rieko Ioane before half time, the Blues should have kicked on. Unfortunately for locals it was a case of same old as they watched Aaron Cruden come off the bench and turn back the clock to spark the Chiefs' comeback victory.

What they did right:

As the season progressed so, too, did the Blues defence. They were connected and fast off the line, frequently forcing errors from pure frustration. Tom Coventry has given the pack, often overlooked by this team, a sense of direction. And on attack the Blues have mixed direct, destructive carries with offloads and attacking kicking options.

Beauden Barrett during a Blues Super Rugby training session. Photosport

What they got wrong:

It speaks volumes of their improvement that you have to go back to rounds one and three to be overly critical. In those familiar defeats against the Chiefs and Crusaders, the two best New Zealand teams, the Blues set-piece struggled and their handling was poor at times. The lineout remains a constant work-on, with throwing one particular issue. Filing the now vacated fullback role following Stephen Perofeta's season-ending foot fracture is another concern.

How they can win title:

Give Beauden Barrett enough time and space to work his magic. It is simple logic but if the likes of Hoskins Sotutu, a revelation from No 8, in-form captain Patrick Tuipulotu and powerful prop Karl Tu'inukuafe continue to provide punch, Barrett will pick his moments to challenge the line with his blistering pace. Here he is at his most lethal. The Blues were humming along nicely when the shutdown hit. Throwing a highly motivated Barrett in the mix should enhance the threat posed by Rieko Ioane and Mark Telea's dancing feet. Winning the title might overreaching, but continued progress should be demanded.

Chiefs

2020 pre-Covid record: 4-0-2 (+66)

TAB title odds: $3.30

Best result: 25-15 v Crusaders

When the Chiefs were 3-12 and two tries to the bad down after 15 minutes in Warren Gatland's return to Hamilton, this looked like it could go horribly wrong. They instead knuckled down, scored three unanswered tries and fully deserved the points.

Worst result: 14-26 v Brumbies

The habit of being slow out of the blocks continued and after staking an average Brumbies side to a 26-point lead they made too many errors trying to claw it back. Dismal.

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs in March. Photosport

What they've done right:

They went out and got themselves an outstanding coach in Gatland to replace Colin Cooper, who always felt like a placeholder appointment. They look fit, well-conditioned and less mercurial than Chiefs teams of the recent past.

What they got wrong:

They shouldn't need a halftime tickle-up to get their heads in the game. Their starts have been poor and in a couple of cases inexplicably bad. You don't expect Gatland-coached sides to make as many basic errors on defence, either.

How they can win title:

Start better, defend tighter. The Chiefs have enough firepower and they'll have the game plans to beat any side in the reconstructed competition. The format means little room for error and it's hard to be confident in them turning up every week given what we saw against the Brumbies.

Crusaders

2020 pre-Covid record: 5-0-1 (+84)

TAB title odds: $2 Best result: 25-8 v Blues

After the Blues got off to an early lead and looked the best team for the first quarter, the Crusaders reminded everybody who the alpha in the room was, putting in a clinical second half display.

Worst result: 24-20 v Reds

If the other franchises want to look for holes in the armoury this is the place to start. The Crusaders were insipid and awful at home and had to rely on the fact the visitors missed all four conversions to win.

What they did right:

Look at the above. They played terribly, possibly deserved to lose… but didn't. The Crusaders DNA gives them a head start. Having the best balanced squad in the competition doesn't hurt either.

Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders offloads in a tackle. Photosport

What they got wrong:

It's a little nebulous but despite the excellent record there just seems to be a little something missing from past Crusader campaigns. Still, they're handling the post-World Cup campaign blues better than most.

How they can win title:

By staying upright. OK, we want a bit more suspense than that so digest this. Over the past three completed seasons the Crusaders' record in derbies has been 17 wins and four losses. The closest team to match that is the Hurricanes, with 13 wins, eight losses and a draw.

Hurricanes

2020 pre-Covid record: 4-0-2 (+33)

TAB title odds: $7 Best result: 27-24 v Chiefs

Saving their best for last, the Hurricanes stunned the Chiefs in Hamilton thanks to an 84th minute Jordie Barrett penalty after battering away for 36 phases while one man short. It was a courageous effort after falling 14 points behind, showing Jason Holland and Chris Gibbes have the makings of a quality coaching team.

Worst result: 27-0 v Stormers

Grim start to the season, and not for the first time. To their credit the Hurricanes responded in Buenos Aires the following week. No one gave them a chance after this inept performance.

What they did right:

Played Jordie Barrett at fullback, his best position. Didn't sulk about losing brother Beauden to the Blues. And also swiftly got on with the job after losing head coach John Plumtree to the All Blacks. Disruption, the Hurricanes have sure had their share. Through that adversity they also showed plenty of character.

Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara calls to his team in the scrum. Photosport

What they got wrong:

The long and short of it is the Hurricanes need a first-five they can build a team around. Fletcher Smith was dropped after the horror opening game and while Jackson Garden-Bachop played a steady hand with Jordie Barrett doing some of the playmaking lifting he is not in the same class as other Kiwi directors. Discipline is another major focus – too often costly cards were dished out for poor tackling technique.

How they can win title:

Knocking over the Blues first up would be a great start, and the perfect way to spoil Beauden Barrett's debut. Realistically, though, the Hurricanes need to produce something special to claim the title, especially while Jordie Barrett is sidelined with a shoulder complaint. So much rests on TJ Perenara, Dane Coles, Ngani Laumape and Ben Lam's efforts. Du'Plessis Kirifi has been a standout at openside and Ardie Savea's return will provide a huge boost. Significant question marks hover over the forward pack, and their depth in a derby competition sure to produce casualties, but expect the Hurricanes to deliver an upset or two.

Highlanders

2020 pre-Covid record: 1-1-4 (-72)

TAB title odds: $31

Best result: 23-22 v Brumbies

It's a thin list but even in a good season a try scored by Teariki Ben-Nicholas next to the sticks deep into added time that leads to a one-point win away from home would probably qualify.

Worst result: 22-40 v Sharks

The Sharks were pretty good but they didn't necessarily need to be. The South Africans bullied the home team around their own park in a display that amplified the Highlanders lack of depth.

What they did right:

Guess you could say that the coaching staff led by Aaron Mauger pushed the button on a reset after losing Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock and Tom Franklin. Problem being it's not going to help their cause for Super Rugby Aotearoa and who knows what the competition will look like next year.

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders. Photosport

What they got wrong:

Most of the season, but no team benefited more from the pandemic. They had their slate wiped clean and added some experience in the oft-injured Nehe Milner-Skudder.

How they can win title:

Um… checks notes… checks squad list. The simple answer is they probably can't. It doesn't matter how much talent youngsters like Jona Nareki, Tevita Nabura and Josh McKay possess, the Highlanders have such an experience deficit that 2020 will be chalked up by somebody as "good learnings going forward".