Jerry Collins' eccentric and kind nature has been remembered by his former teammate, five years after the All Blacks legend's tragic death.

Collins, who died alongside his wife Alana Madill in a car crash in France in June 2015 after coming out of retirement to play for second-tier club side Narbonne, was beloved by his teammates - and his impact is still being felt in Wales where he spent two years of his career.

In an interview with WalesOnline, Collins' former Ospreys teammate Paul James recalled a story that summed up the Kiwi rugby star's generosity.

"Jerry Collins was an unbelievable player and loose as a goose, as well," James said.

"He was unpredictable to the point where no-one knew what he was going to do.

"There's loads of stories about him. One of them concerned the way he used to rock up on Saturdays or Sundays at random places. He'd have a look at a map of Wales and say to the taxi driver: 'Take me there.'

Jerry Collins was a star for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

"On this particular day he turned up at some place in the valleys and asked the barman if could he watch TV.

"The reply came that the TV was in the corner, but it was a tiny one.

"JC then supposedly went across to the local Tesco, bought a 50-inch one and took it back to the pub, saying to the barman: 'Plug that one in, mate'.

"He then watched what he wanted to watch and left the TV there.

"He was a very generous guy."

Jerry Collins played 48 times for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007. Photo / Photosport

James said Collins, who represented the All Blacks 48 times between 2001 and 2007, was one of the best he's every played with and praised his character both on and off the field.

"JC was one of the best trainers and players I played alongside. He had his own way of doing things.

"He would work hard all week, then he'd play and on the weekend he'd enjoy himself and let loose.

"On Monday mornings, you'd see him on the field, training on his own, perhaps doing a bit of shadow boxing.

"Once he decided to train, he'd train hard.

"On the weekends, he'd let his hair down and have a bit of fun."

Jerry Collins on the charge for Welsh club Ospreys in December 2010. Photo / Getty Images

Former Ospreys coach Gruff Rees has also previously spoken about how Collins "did things differently".

"Jerry was simply his own man," Rees told WalesOnline.

"Back in 2009, I'd be running the early-morning group with [young academy players].

"It would be a 7.30am skills group, lasting for about 90 minutes and complete with lots of conditioning games and mini-games.

"Jerry would turn up wanting to join those games.

"It was awkward because I'd know that he'd have a full day of training ahead and the conditioners and the medics wouldn't want him to overload by doing stuff beyond his normal routine.

"I remember saying to him: 'Look, Jerry. This is really awkward but you are going to have to concentrate on your own sessions during the day. I'll have to politely say 'no'.

"But on one occasion I can recall Jerry giving me a glare as if to say: 'No, I'm doing the games.'"

Former All Black Tana Umaga at the public funeral service for Jerry Collins in Porirua in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Collins made 56 appearances for Ospreys from 2009-2011, where he won the Ospreys' Players' player of the year award in the 09/10 season.

"You couldn't help but enjoy his appetite to be involved, so I'd let him take part on the understanding that he didn't overdo it," Rees said.

"He'd love to play the little games we used to do.

"I don't know whether he was sweating off the night before or it was his own little release, but normal rules didn't apply to him and an hour later he would still train as effectively as ever with Scott Johnson and the senior group.

"He'd get his weights done and get his speed done. So his amount of training was phenomenal.

"He just did things differently."