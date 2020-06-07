English Premier League clubs plan to introduce new rules later this year to clarify what happens in the event of an incomplete season amid fears that a future campaign could also be ravaged by a pandemic.

Teams in the world's richest league last week headed off a row over what happens if the 2019-20 season is curtailed by agreeing not to debate the matter unless Project Restart stalls.

But clubs want to avoid starting next season without clear rules in place for deciding the outcome of it in the event the coronavirus crisis forces another suspension of football in England.

The Telegraph revealed in February that, despite being 22 points clear at the time, Liverpool would not necessarily be crowned Premier League champions if the season was curtailed because there were no specific regulations governing such a scenario.

One club executive said it was crucial to rectify that by introducing new rules specifying the number of matches played after which it would be impossible to declare the season void.

Just over three-quarters of fixtures were complete when football was suspended in March and most clubs agree it would be wrong to void the campaign.

Liverpool. Photo / Photosport

But the same executive said it was also clear that if the virus wiped out most of next season, voiding it would be the only fair outcome.

Any new rules would need to specify whether the final standings would be determined using points-per-game or another model.

They could also differentiate between the awarding of the title and European spots, and relegation, which was at the centre of a toxic row over Project Restart.

For example, relegation could be outlawed unless a team are mathematically unable to finish outside the bottom three - and even if a side in the Championship could still finish outside the top two.

This has been proposed as an outcome by some of the bottom six if this season is curtailed.

However, it would be strongly resisted by the English Football League, which wants promotion and relegation to take place this summer come what may, and could also be opposed by some Premier League clubs unlikely to find themselves in a fight for survival.

There is an acceptance that using points-per-game to decide the outcome of an incomplete season is inherently unfair, particularly if the fixture list means some clubs benefit from not playing what would be deemed their most difficult matches.

This could put pressure on the Premier League to ensure the most equitable distribution of fixtures possible each season.