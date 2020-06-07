Cody Garbrandt has just secured one of the most devastating knockouts you're likely ever to see.

In the co-main event at UFC 250, Garbrandt left every single person watching on in disbelief with a punch for the ages a split second before the buzzer to end the second round.

As he was backed up against the cage, Garbrandt loaded up his right hand from a mile back and landed it clean on the chin of Rafael Assuncao that turned his lights off immediately.

The video, which you can watch here, has already racked up more than 300,000 views on Twitter.

Ko of the year!!! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020

Wow that was one of the sickest KO’s I’ve ever seen 😳 #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

One of the most gangster KO's we've seen in a minute!!! Hands down, back against the wall. Slip and rippppppp, Assuncao out COLD. Welcome back Cody Garbrandt. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 7, 2020

Oh my god Cody!! Straight boooooooombs! The conversion of speed to power, holy smokes #UFC250 — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) June 7, 2020

Garbrandt was coming off three consecutive losses in the Octagon, and had not recorded a UFC victory since December 2016. However, the American fighter's passion for the sport has been reignited after Sunday's win.

"It feels amazing, it's been a journey," Garbrandt said after the fight.

"I went from the top of the world 11-0 to a three fight skid. I just want to thank everyone for sticking with me.

"I give these fights away when I brawl. My passion is back. A lot of fighters lose that and it's hard to find."

Garbrandt's professional record improves to 12-3 after UFC 250, while Assuncao suffers his third consecutive UFC loss.

Earlier, Sean O'Malley showed once again he is the real deal in the UFC and his latest knockout left jaws on the floor.

As O'Malley and Eddie Wineland felt each other during the opening round of their bantamweight clash, the mercurial star landed the telling blow and didn't even bother following up.

A slight fake saw Wineland drop his hands before O'Malley unleashed a hellacious right hand that put his opponent to sleep in an instant.

"That might be the greatest walk away KO we've ever seen," Joe Rogan said after the fight.

O'Malley wasn't shy when talking about the punch post-fight:

"I think that punch is worth $100,000".

However, Garbrandt's buzzer-beater is arguably more deserving of the Knockout of the Night accolade.

UFC 250 Las Vegas:

• Cody Garbrandt defeated Rafael Assuncao via KO – R2, 4:59

• Aljamain Sterling defeated Cory Sandhagen via submission – R1, 1:28

• Neil Magny defeated Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sean O'Malley defeated Eddie Wineland via KO – R1, 1:54