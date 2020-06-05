Follow live as the New Zealand Warriors take on the Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

‌

Just one week into the newly minted NRL season and the Warriors are already dealing with additional injury woes.

After setting up base in Tamworth on Australia's Central Coast without the services of several key players, the Kiwi outfit will be without the services of centre Peta Hiku (ribs) and forward Lachlan Burr (head knock) for their match against the Penrith Panthers on Friday night.

With Burr unavailable, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has selected an unchanged pack from that of last Saturday's 18-0 win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Veteran forward Adam Blair will again line up at prop alongside Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, with Eliesa Katoa and Tohu Harris in the second row, and Isaiah Papali'i again at lock.

Karl Lawton replaces Hiku in the centres, while Ken Maumalo was a late withdrawal after picking up a hamstring injury in training, and has been replaced by Adam Pompey.

On the bench, new names continue to make their way into the side. Jack Murchie, on loan from the Canberra Raiders, again lines up in an interchange role, and is this week joined by Poasa Faamausili, who joins the Warriors on loan from the Sydney Roosters and gets an opportunity straight away, with Agnatius Paasi suspended.

Fijian international King Vuniyayawa retains his spot in the match-day squad after an impressive display last time out, while Josh Curran, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Hayze Perham round out the bench.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Karl Lawton, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Isaiah Papali'i. Interchange (from): Jack Murchie, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Josh Curran, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Hayze Perham.

Panthers: Caleb Aekins, Josh Mansour, Dean Whare, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Matt Burton, Jarome Luai, James Tamou, Apisai Koroisau, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Kurt Capewell, Isaah Yeo. Interchange (from): Mitch Kenny, Zane Tetevano, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Brent Naden, Billy Burns, Jack Hetherington, Charlie Staines.