All you need to know ahead of the Warriors' first match of the NRL restart against the Dragons.

New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawara Dragons

It's back! After weeks of will they or won't they, bizarre bubble plans, and government exemptions, the Warriors will finally play in the NRL.

In case you missed it, here's some of what the Warriors have had to go through to get here during a pandemic:

• Warriors players had to leave their families behind to be based in Australia, with the prospect of not seeing their loved ones for up to six months.

• The Warriors underwent a two-week quarantine period in Tamworth after they received a government exemption to fly into Australia.

• They also received special dispensation from the NRL to loan rival players after four middle forwards were ruled out with injury.

Stephen Kearney's side are finally ready to go and are hoping to bounce back from two straight losses before the season was suspended.

The Dragons have also struggled with two losses in a row and sit only two places above the Warriors in the NRL ladder at 13th.

Kickoff: 5pm on Saturday 30 May at Central Coast Stadium

Squads

The Warriors made wholesale changes for their first game of the revised season.

Kiwis international Gerard Beale returns from a knee injury, while backs Patrick Herbert and Peta Hiku also rejoin the starting lineup.

They replace Adam Pompey, injured Adam Keighran and David Fusitu'a, who only just got out of quarantine after arriving late in Australia because of personal reasons.

Kodi Nikorima got the nod in the halves alongside halfback Blake Green, with Chanel Harris-Tavita on the bench.

Former Warrior Issac Luke won't get a shot at facing his old club after being left out of the Dragons' 21-man squad, with coach Paul McGregor explaining that Luke had been ill.

Luke was tested and cleared for Covid-19 but didn't make the squad as he had missed several training sessions.

The New Zealand Warriors train at Central Coast Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Warriors:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Pita Hiku, Gerard Beale, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Lachlan Burr, Wayde Egan, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair.

Interchange:

Karl Lawton, King Vuniyayawa, Agnatius Passi, Eliesa Katoa, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Josh Curran, Adam Pompey, Jack Murchie.

Dragons: Matthew Dufty, Jordan Pereira, Brayden Wiliame, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Corey Norman, Ben Hunt, Korbin Sims, Cameron McInnes, Paul Vaughan, Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims, James Graham. Interchange: Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Tyrell Fuimaono, Euan Aitken, Trent Merrin, Adam Clune, Jacob Host, Jackson Ford.

How to watch/stream

The Herald will be live blogging the match. Live coverage on Sky Sport 4 starts at 4.30pm. The match will also be streamed live on Sky Sport Now.

Odds

The TAB has the Warriors at $2.35 and the Dragons at $1.57.

Recent meetings

2019: Warriors won 26-18

2018: Warriors won 18-12

2018: Warriors won 20-12

2017: Dragons won 30-14

2017: Dragons won 26-12

2016: Warriors won 26-10

2015: Dragons won 36-0