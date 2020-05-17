The decimated sports industry has been thrown a $265 million lifeline to help it survive the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

The focus of the package is to help the sector survive the initial impact of the pandemic which saw every sport cancelled and funding dry up, rebuild with new models and more collaboration and modernise to survive into the future.

In a post-Budget announcement today, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said the package would support sports at all levels to "remain viable, get stronger and adapt".

The sports and recreation sector contributed about $5 billion a year to New Zealand's GDP and employed more than 53,000 people, Robertson said.

The $265 million package over the next four years will be broken into:

• $83 million in short-term support to help sport and recreation organisations at all levels get through the initial impact of Covid-19.

• $104 million to help the sector rebuild in the medium term. This includes helping national and regional organisations make changes to operate successfully and support new operating models and more collaboration.

• $78 million to modernise the sector by finding innovative ways to delivering play, active recreation and sport by using new technology and research.

Dylan Gaualofa, 4, at the NZ Warriors skills/drills roadshow. The Government says community sport will get some of the $265m funding package. Photo / George Novak

Robertson said Covid-19 meant much of the sector's funding had dried up and put sports under "immense strain", particularly at a community level.

Professional sports and athletes weren't immune to the fallout. Competitions across the board had been cancelled or postponed because of social distancing restrictions and closed borders.

At a hearing of the Epidemic Response Committee this month, various sports bodies expressed concern that women's leagues and community sport would be the first to go.

Mahina Kukutai-Wairau at a Mokau Marae tournament last year. The Government says community sport won't be left out of the funding. Photo / Tania Whyte

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the rebuild provided the opportunity to address the "systemic underinvestment" worth hundreds of millions of dollars in women's sport and reset the funding model which depends on gambling proceeds.

"New Zealand should not squander this chance to address the systemic inequities across sport," Wyllie said.

Robertson said today funding would be provided across all three focus areas to support women's sport and groups currently underrepresented in sport, like people with disabilities, Māori and those from low socioeconomic groups.

Sport New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand would work closely with sport organisations and professional teams and clubs to ensure the new funding was allocated "fairly and appropriately across the system", Robertson said.

"We want New Zealanders to be able to get back to sport, recreation and play as soon as possible. This funding will get sports from community clubs to elite level athletes back up and running."