The great racing is still on - and Supercars will return to Auckland this season, albeit much later than intended.

Amid all the terrible news for sport because of Covid-19 lockdowns, Supercars has announced an almost full championship season will resume in Sydney - in front of empty stands - in late June.

Kiwi superstar Scott McLaughlin, the defending champion, and his fellow racers will head across the ditch to race the ITM Auckland Super400 on January 9 and 10.

Auckland was to have hosted the fourth round last month in a 14-event championship. It will now be the 11th and penultimate race before Supercars heads to a new finale at the home of Bathurst.

Advertisement

It is yet to be confirmed if the Auckland 400 will remain at Hampton Downs or return to Pukekohe.

After the opening Adelaide round, Supercars joined the lockdown and the cancelled Melbourne race plus the Gold Coast and Newcastle street events will be permanent victims of the virus crisis.

But 11 more rounds will be raced including the four day Bathurst 1000 in October, one of two events at Mt Panorama in the re-jigged season.

There are some changed dates and Sydney will now be raced in daylight.

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said the plans were subject to change, because of COVID-19.

"This is a fixed stake in the ground (but) we all need to be flexible on how much racing we can and can't do over the coming eight months," he said.

"We looked at everything. We looked at bubble concepts, we looked at back-to-back rounds.

"But the calendar has bene formulated in such a way that we've been able to maintain the spacing between the rounds, for both medical and cost reasons.

Advertisement

"We believe it allows us to maintain our national footprint, which is really important to us."

The re-start in Sydney will be a TV-only event but there is the possibility of campgrounds being open at Bathurst and Winton.

The season-ending Bathurst race will not mimic the famous Bathurst 1000.

"There's tremendous opportunity going to Bathurst a second time, but tremendous risk as well. So we're going to be innovative and make sure it's different."

Revised 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship

June 27-28: Sydney Motorsport Park

July 18-19: Truck Assist Winton

August 8-9: BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown

August 29-30: Townsville

September 19-20: OTR The Bend

October 8-11: Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

October 31-November 1: PIRTEK Perth

November 21-22: Tyrepower Tasmania

December 12-13: Penrite Oil Sandown

January 9-10: ITM Auckland

February 5-7: Bathurst