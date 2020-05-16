Andy Murray endured a drunken love-bombing on Saturday from his friend Nick Kyrgios, in the latest example of the increasingly bizarre trend for celebrity chats on Instagram Live.

While Novak Djokovic continues to use the platform to propound pseudo-scientific theories, Murray has generally stuck to more orthodox tennis matters. But he looked embarrassed on Saturday when a well-oiled Kyrgios started telling him he was "better than the Big Three".

"I think you should have one of the best careers ever," said Kyrgios, who admitted that he had drunk around half-a-dozen glasses of wine already. "I said that to you many times. I think you are better than Djokovic. Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it, you were on it like a light."

In typically deadpan fashion, Murray waited for the tirade to finish, and then replied "Results would suggest otherwise."

Kyrgios then tried to convince Murray that they should play doubles together, as and when the professional tour finally resumes. In the process, however, Kyrgios seemed to become confused about Murray's nationality.

"I like to get up and about with the boys," Kyrgios said. "Aussies and people from England, we are the same. Do you think me and Dominic Thiem [the world No 3 from Austria] would vibe? No. I'm more invested in maybe like a nice cocktail. But my boy Dominic Thiem would be like 'I want to see this paint dry.'"

In among Kyrgios's ramblings, there was time for Murray – who returned to the practice court on Friday alongside his coach Jamie Delgado and brother Jamie – to offer a brief but encouraging update on his troublesome right hip.

"I was doing well before the injury at the Davis Cup," said Murray, who was forced to sit out most of Great Britain's matches at that team event in November by a pelvic bone-bruise. "I think when things get back to normal, I will be alright."